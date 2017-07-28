RHONY Star Jill Zarin Is ‘Hoping For A Miracle’ As Husband’s Cancer Reaches His Brain

The heartbroken star revealed she was in physical shock over the bad news. Former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin decided to share an update on her husband Bobby’s tragic cancer diagnosis. According to the reality TV star, it doesn’t look too good for the famous pair.

Zarin revealed that her hubby’s illness took an unfortunate turn but that he is not going down without a fight!

As fans of the hit show may remember, 70-year-old Bobby Zarin was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in June of 2009.

For years after the diagnosis was discovered, the man was doing really well.

However, this past November, the deadly disease reached his brain!

‘I am in shock. I’m in physical shock. He was doing well for a very, very long time. Then the cancer came back in his brain last fall, and since then, it has been one thing after another,’ the 52-year-old loving wife said.

The devastated Jill is in the midst of planning her fifth annual Hamptons gala – which is meant to raise money for Thyroid cancer research.

The gala is set to take place tomorrow, July 29.

In addition, we have also learned that while the luncheon usually attracts a reality TV famous crowd, the event is also open to the public.

‘I love my Bobby so much. On Saturday, we want to show him how much we love him by raising a lot of money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is looking for cutting-edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer. We are hoping for a miracle,’ added the heartbroken Jill.

Advertisement

Are you sad to learn about Jill and her husband’s struggle with the deadly disease?