RHONY Star Carole Radziwill Splits From Her Boy Toy Adam!

The 53-year-old widow of Jackie Kennedy’s nephew, unfollowed her boy toy, Adam Kenworth, 32. Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill seems to have dumped her younger boyfriend, joining Luann De Lesseps who also ended her relationship with her husband.

We have learned that the book author and journalist unfollowed her chef lover on social media.

Previously, there had been rumors going around that the two were no longer together.

According to a source, they haven’t officially split, but their relationship is more similar to a friendship now.

However, they are not as close as they used to be.

It looks like the housewives haven’t had the best of luck with romance.

We all know that unfollowing someone on social media is pretty much the end!

As fans may remember, Luann shocked everybody when she announced her divorce from D’Agostino.

Their marriage only lasted a few months!

Dorinda Medley recently claimed that Kenworthy is on the dating app Bumble, but the man denied it.

However, his ex is totally fine with it.

’I am happy that he found that place. It is time for him to have his own place. I am not sad. I think six months of living together was a lot for me, you know?’ Radziwill told co-star Bethenny Frankel on camera.

Before the breakup news came along, the two were spotted having a great time together at a beach club.

They seemed to really enjoy each other’s company despite the age difference.

Not even the cougar talk on social media disturbed their Puerto Rico vacation.

In the end, however, the woman revealed that living together became too much for her.

Advertisement

Reminding him to do simple things like pick up his socks off the floor made her feel weird, and she didn’t want to be ‘that girl.’