RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Slams Phaedra Parks For Her RHOA Lie – “I Would’ve Beat Her A**!”

Nick Markus Posted On 05/26/2017
phaedra parks bethenny parks

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t play around! The Real Housewives of New York star recently talked about Phaedra Parks and her lying scandal that got her off the sister show.  “I would’ve beat her a**!” she slammed. It looks like Frankel is not afraid to bring some of the New York drama to Atlanta.

The reality TV star appeared on Watch What Happened Live and claimed that not only does she watch Real Housewives of Atlanta but that she was also on Kandi Burruss’ side during the Phaedra’s lying scandal.

About Burruss’ reaction, Frankel stated that she really believes the woman “contained herself,” but if it were her, things would’ve been a lot more explosive.

“I don’t know how — I would have needed to hire Phaedra as a lawyer to represent me in ripping her a**! I would’ve beat her a**!” she slammed.

As fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta certainly already know, Parks claimed that Burruss and her husband tried to drug Porsha Williams and bring her to their home for non-consensual sex.

After her statement had been proved to be a lie, the woman ended up getting axed off the show.

Frankel stated that because Phaedra is a lawyer her lie is even more outrageous. How could she go so far with such a crazy allegation?

“She is a lawyer, and she tried to ruin someone’s brand and career, and she has a kid,” Bethenny said adding that it was truly “despicable!”

Aside from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Frankel also talked about her love life, revealing that she dated Jennifer Lopez’ current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

She did admit they only went on two days and revealed she doesn’t remember if they kissed or not.

Do you think Phaedra Parks got away easy with her lie?

