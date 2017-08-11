‘RHONY’ Season 9 Reunion Spoilers: The Ladies Take Aim As LuAnn De Lesseps Admits Her Marriage Is A Sham

Season 9 of the Real Housewives of New York is finally at an end and there’s still a lot to hash out for the reunion. While this season has featured plenty of drama, LuAnn de Lesseps’ co-stars are already taking shots at her failed marriage with Tom D’Agostino. What did the RHONY stars have to say about the divorce?

De Lesseps confirmed the divorce last week after only seven months of marriage. Although de Lesseps announced the split after filming was wrapped, her co-stars took aim at her relationship during the reunion.

In a preview clip, de Lesseps asks her cast mates about their unusual obsession with her husband, to which Bethenny Frankel quipped, “Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom.”

De Lesseps answered back by admitting that she slept in a hotel the previous night. The video, of course, foreshadows de Lesseps’ breakup, which happened weeks after the reunion was filmed.

It isn’t’ clear how de Lesseps handled the marriage talk, but it certainly looks like it will be a big topic in the first part of the reunion.

If you resort to violence against a spouse, this is the best option! https://t.co/wWK2tn2Grd — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 3, 2017

De Lesseps parted ways after she discovered that D’Agostino was secretly meeting his ex-girlfriend behind her back. This marked the second time D’Agostino cheated on de Lesseps and it sparked a physical altercation inside a restaurant in New York.

Prior to that, D’Agostino was caught making out with a woman days before his engagement to de Lesseps. The couple decided to go through with the marriage, though he clearly wasn’t fully committed to the Real Housewives of New York star.

That said, a rep for D’Agostino claims that he never cheated on de Lesseps a second time.

The source says that the couple decided to call it quits for completely different reasons, though they did not release any further details on the matter.

In addition to the failed marriage talk, Frankel, de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and newbie Tinsley Mortimer will discuss their epic trip to Mexico, which featured Medley waking up in blood.

“You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been. There’s no way to describe it. It’s torture,” Frankel shared.

Advertisement

The three-part reunion of the Real Housewives of New York starts Aug. 16 on Bravo.