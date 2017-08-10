‘RHONY’ LuAnn De Lesseps Reportedly Angered Bravo Execs With Timing Of Her Divorce

LuAnn de Lesseps is in the hot seat after her surprise divorce with Tom D’Agostino. The Real Housewives of New York star just announced her breakup with D’Agostino and producers are angry that it happened after filming the reunion. How did RHONY execs respond to the divorce announcement?

An inside source told Page Six that they have to reshoot the reunion to include de Lesseps’ split, even though they just wrapped ten hours of filming.

If they don’t mention the divorce, then the reunion will appear way out of date, especially if de Lesseps mentions her marriage.

“They are going to have to reshoot,” the insider stated. “Otherwise, the reunion shows will seem hopelessly out of date with Luann talking about how much she loves her husband and how they are working out their problems.”

While producers are unhappy with the RHONY star, her divorce couldn’t have come at a better time. We are only weeks away from the Season 9 finale and producers are already thinking about the cast list for next year.

Between de Lesseps’ nasty split and divorce battle to her getting back in the dating game, she just secured a spot on the roster.

As far as D’Agostino is concerned, he’s also unhappy with how things turned out. Not only does he claim to have truly loved LuAnn de Lesseps, but he also believes she used him to create an interesting storyline on the show.

In fact, a close pal of D’Agostino revealed that the entire marriage was fabricated to generate drama and that he should be getting paid for his part.

That said, a rep for the reality star claims that she loved D’Agostino and wanted their marriage to work out.

The rep also assured fans that the divorce had nothing to do with her involvement on RHONY.

While producers scramble to fix the reunion, de Lesseps is currently traveling abroad. Shortly after announcing the split, the RHONY star took her family to Europe to escape the drama.

She recently shared a photo from her getaway, writing, “Just what the doctor ordered! #hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness.”

De Lesseps and D’Agostino were only married for seven months before calling it quits. De Lesseps was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps until their divorce in 2009. The former couple had two kids during their marriage: Noel and Victoria.