FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kourtney kardashian kendall jenner iggy azalea maci bookout lisa vanderpump kylie jenner Caitriona Balfe maddie ziegler ciara scott disick howard stern jessica biel meghan markle kandi burruss Estelita Quintero Bernice Burgos Eniko Parrish travis scott Ella Ross jimmy kimmel caitlyn jenner
Home » Entertainment

RHONJ’s Dina Manzo And Boyfriend Dave Cantin Attacked In Home Invasion!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/15/2017
0
0


Dina ManzoSource: AllAboutTheTea.com

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, were victims of a horrible home invasion on Saturday, May 13th, according to the NBC News network in New York. The outlet reported the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, and the 37-year-old entrepreneur, entered their home to discover intruders in their house.

Advertisement

The masked robbers reportedly attacked the couple, hitting Cantin with a baseball bat and punching Manzo before tying them up.

Prosecutors told NBC 4 New York the burglars stole both cash and jewelry from home before fleeing.

The couple were treated for facial injuries and are currently OK.

As CI readers know, there has been an influx of home invasions of celebrities in the past few months.

Many actors, actresses, reality show stars, and musicians have been targeted by unscrupulous thieves who have stolen all kinds of goods including jewelry and cash.

Most famously, Kim Kardashian was hit by robbers in Paris who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her after tying her up and leaving her in the bathroom.

Lucky for Kim, she wasn’t hurt like Danzo and Cantin.

Celebrities like Alanis Morisette, Nicki Minaj, Anthony Davis, Cesar Milan, and Kendall Jenner have also been hit with home invasions in the recent past.

Celebrating my Audriana's 1st communion. 🙏❤️

A post shared by dinamanzo (@dinamanzo) on

Manzo appeared on the first two seasons of RHONJ in 2009 and 2010, and she went back on the show in 2014.

She remains good friends with co-star Teresa Giudice, and Manzo hosted the short-lived HGTV party-planning series Dina’s Party.

Advertisement

Cantin, who once battled cancer despite his young age, is a successful businessman and co-owner of one of the largest car dealerships in the world! Manzo rose to fame on the Bravo reality TV show, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” where she collaborated with her sister Caroline.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Dave Cantin Dina Manzo rhonj

You may also like
RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Violates Probation And Goes To Milan! Will She Return To Jail?
05/09/2017
So Much Drama! RHONJ Star Teresa And Friends Melissa And Danielle Kicked Out Of Fundraising Fashion Show
05/05/2017
Jacqueline Laurita Leaving The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ After Drama With Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga
04/04/2017
Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *