RHONJ’s Dina Manzo And Boyfriend Dave Cantin Attacked In Home Invasion!

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, were victims of a horrible home invasion on Saturday, May 13th, according to the NBC News network in New York. The outlet reported the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, and the 37-year-old entrepreneur, entered their home to discover intruders in their house.

Advertisement

The masked robbers reportedly attacked the couple, hitting Cantin with a baseball bat and punching Manzo before tying them up.

Prosecutors told NBC 4 New York the burglars stole both cash and jewelry from home before fleeing.

The couple were treated for facial injuries and are currently OK.

As CI readers know, there has been an influx of home invasions of celebrities in the past few months.

Many actors, actresses, reality show stars, and musicians have been targeted by unscrupulous thieves who have stolen all kinds of goods including jewelry and cash.

Most famously, Kim Kardashian was hit by robbers in Paris who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her after tying her up and leaving her in the bathroom.

Lucky for Kim, she wasn’t hurt like Danzo and Cantin.

Celebrities like Alanis Morisette, Nicki Minaj, Anthony Davis, Cesar Milan, and Kendall Jenner have also been hit with home invasions in the recent past.

Celebrating my Audriana's 1st communion. 🙏❤️ A post shared by dinamanzo (@dinamanzo) on May 13, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Manzo appeared on the first two seasons of RHONJ in 2009 and 2010, and she went back on the show in 2014.

She remains good friends with co-star Teresa Giudice, and Manzo hosted the short-lived HGTV party-planning series Dina’s Party.

Advertisement

Cantin, who once battled cancer despite his young age, is a successful businessman and co-owner of one of the largest car dealerships in the world! Manzo rose to fame on the Bravo reality TV show, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” where she collaborated with her sister Caroline.