‘RHONJ’ Teresa Giudice Headed For Divorce? She Responds To Rumors She Is Ready To Leave Juicy Joe

Teresa Giudice is responding to the recent rumors that her marriage to Joe Giudice is over. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told in a recent interview that the couple is still in love and have no plans of ending their nearly 18-year marriage.

“Being apart is not easy, it is not ideal, but it is something that we deal with. We are still a family and we still love each other very much.” she said, refuting the rumors that the couple’s marriage is currently in trouble.

Her husband is only 90 miles from her 6-bedroom home in Montville Township, New Jersey. But distance isn’t the only obstacle.

Juicy Joe is currently behind bars at FCI Fort Dix, serving a 41-month sentence for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud.

She added, “We talk everyday on the phone, and I go and see him a few times per month.”

Happy Birthday @joeygorga we love you 😘❤️#happybirthday #brother #famiglia #soccer-practice A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

According to a source close to the RHONJ star and her four daughters Gia,16, Gabriella,12, Milania,11, and Audriana, 7, they are keeping themselves busy and doing their best to adjust to life without the man of the house. But, that strategy seems to only be temporary.

Teresa Giudice will be back home and with his family as soon as his sentence is completed. The Standing Strong author makes it very clear her marriage is still going strong. She served an 11-month sentence of her own for the same charges back in 2015.

This isn’t the first time the Giudice’s marriage has reportedly been in trouble. Rumors of cheating have plagued the couple, even though both have denied the claims.

Besides rumors of a troubled marriage, the 45-year-old reality star has also been dealing with the recent loss of her mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away in March. But, she isn’t hiding from the public eye.

Fans will get to see all the drama surrounding Giudice’s relationship when the new season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres October 4th (9/8c) on Bravo. Teresa Giudice’s next book Standing Strong will hit bookshelves the day before on October 3rd.