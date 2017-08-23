RHONJ Stars Teresa And Joe Giudice Headed For Divorce After Explosive Cheating Scandals

Teresa Giudice believes she does not need her husband Joe and there is no more love left between them. According to new reports, the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple are close to a divorce and apparently, Teresa is not planning on waiting until Joe gets out of jail to dump him.

Sources close to the estranged pair have revealed that she only visited him behind bars a few times because she simply loves her independence.

‘She is becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison. The marriage may be over.’ The insider added.

In addition, the same spy claims she has prepared the four daughters for life without their father and that now they don’t need Joe anymore.

As fans may remember, their marital problems started back in 2015 when Teresa had to spend 11 months in prison.

That same year, Joe allegedly cheated on her twice.

But despite his betrayal, the man claimed Teresa would never leave him.

Soon after, Joe was caught having an affair with yet another woman, although the wife denied he cheated again.

During season seven’s reunion episode, however, Teresa admitted she was well aware of all of his cheating.

By the time the reunion aired, the man was already in jail.

In a weird turn of events, on this new season, it looks like Teresa’s life is crumbling all because of rumors that she cheated on her husband.

Do you think she will finally divorce Joe and leave behind all of this infidelity drama?