FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna amber portwood corinne olympios joe giudice amber rose kanye west angelina jolie kevin hart ellen degeneres Lil Scrappy t.i. drake tamar braxton jamie otis kenya moore jon gosselin rob kardashian tamron hall bill cosby bernice burgos tiny khloe kardashian beyonce
Home » Entertainment

RHONJ Stars Teresa And Joe Giudice Headed For Divorce After Explosive Cheating Scandals

Nick Markus Posted On 08/23/2017
2
1.0K Views
0


teresa and joe giudice divorceSource: sheknows.com

Teresa Giudice believes she does not need her husband Joe and there is no more love left between them. According to new reports, the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple are close to a divorce and apparently, Teresa is not planning on waiting until Joe gets out of jail to dump him.

Sources close to the estranged pair have revealed that she only visited him behind bars a few times because she simply loves her independence.

‘She is becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison. The marriage may be over.’ The insider added.

In addition, the same spy claims she has prepared the four daughters for life without their father and that now they don’t need Joe anymore.

As fans may remember, their marital problems started back in 2015 when Teresa had to spend 11 months in prison.

That same year, Joe allegedly cheated on her twice.

But despite his betrayal, the man claimed Teresa would never leave him.

Soon after, Joe was caught having an affair with yet another woman, although the wife denied he cheated again.

During season seven’s reunion episode, however, Teresa admitted she was well aware of all of his cheating.

By the time the reunion aired, the man was already in jail.

In a weird turn of events, on this new season, it looks like Teresa’s life is crumbling all because of rumors that she cheated on her husband.

Advertisement

Do you think she will finally divorce Joe and leave behind all of this infidelity drama?

Post Views: 1,039

Read more about joe giudice teresa giudice rhonj

Advertisement

You may also like
New RHONJ Addition Margaret Josephs Is Already Feuding With Co-Stars!
07/14/2017
Kim DePaola Caught Lying About Teresa And Joe Giudice’s Alleged Cheating
06/15/2017
Inside Teresa Giudice’s Cheating Scandal: Caught With Another Man While Husband Is In Jail?
06/15/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Tychinna D Pratt
08/23/2017 at 1:39 pm
Reply

One question? If she also cheated, why is he the only one being called out on it???!!! It’s ok for her but not him….so tired of the double standards going both ways, enough is enough!


JP
08/23/2017 at 1:23 pm
Reply

Lol…SURPRISE…right before their new season starts. Those will do anything to get ratings.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *