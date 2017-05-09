RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Violates Probation And Goes To Milan! Will She Return To Jail?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice reportedly ran away from the law after she found herself in trouble with her probation officer.

Despite initial reports that she could end up in prison once again, the reality TV star flew to Milan to join her co-stars.

Teresa apparently failed to report two traffic tickets in a timely matter and therefore violated the terms of her probation.

According to the officer’s official report, the star was fined for talking on the phone while driving and also for making an illegal left turn.

Because of that, she was ordered to always report any contact with the law enforcements within 72 hours of the said run in.

However, her probation officer claimed he found out much later

But Giudice’s lawyer James Leonard stated that Teresa would not return to prison, no matter what.

“We are aware of what is required of Ms. Giudice and will continue to comply with the terms and conditions of her release,” Leonard stated, adding that “Ms. Giudice continues to remain in good standing with probation, as she has since the day she was released.”

Giudice’s first run-in with the law was in January of last year when, after an event, she got pulled over.

Although the incident ended with just a warning, social media users did not hesitate to slam her for being so reckless.

Afterward, she ended up behind bars for one year for bankruptcy fraud.

Her husband, Joe is still serving his 41-month sentence.

Despite having enough drama in her life, Giudice cannot stay away from it even when she is filming.

Just last week, the reality TV star caused a ruckus at Kim DePaola’s Posche fashion show.

What do you think about Teresa Giudice’s continuous trouble with the law?