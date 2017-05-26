FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Her Darkest Experiences In Second Tell-All

Nick Markus Posted On 05/26/2017
teresa giudiceSource: bravotv.com

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has started writing again, and this time, her tell-all will reveal more about her experience as a single parent as well the sad death of her mother! It looks like one memoir was not enough for the reality TV star to share all of her secrets. There is more to find out!

It’s been about a year since she released her prison book, titled Turning Tables.

Now, the celebrity announced she’s publishing a second autobiography called Standing Strong that is set to come out sometime this fall.

During her announcement, Teresa Giudice stated that writing this second tell-all was very personal as it was written during and about a very delicate period of time in her life.

“Writing this particular book has been very emotional and personal for me as I am going to depths that I have never gone to in previous books,” she explained yesterday.

According to Giudice, the book will touch upon her struggle as a single mother while her husband is still behind bars, serving his three years sentence.

In addition, the man also faces deportation to Italy on fraud charges.

As fans may already know, Giudice already completed a sentence for similar charges back in 2015.

The woman had to stay in prison for a year.

In the book, she also opened up about the recent passing of her beloved mother in March of 2017.

“She is crushed,” one close pal revealed about what the reality TV star felt at the time.

Are you going to purchase and read Teresa Giudice’s second tell-all book?

Lynn
05/27/2017 at 8:53 am
Once again, Teresa Guidice bilks her adoring “fans” and sycophants out of their money. When will they ever learn?


Debbie Olson
05/26/2017 at 11:41 am
She’s from rhonj??


    Ibebe
    05/27/2017 at 7:12 am
    Yes! Part of NJ mafia,,,, she is the one who got away from stealing 11 Millions…and she is getting pay to keep lying, being obnoxious and put her 4 girls as a shield pretending being a good mom.

