RHONJ Star Kim DePaola Involved In Shocking Double Murder Case!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola‘s is now involved in a horrible double murder case after two dead bodies were found in the car her son drives!

According to reports, the corpses found by the police are of two men. Both victims have been shot in the head and burned beyond recognition

The shocking discovery was made on Friday in Patterson, New Jersey and it took social media by storm!

DePaola’s followers could not believe that something like this could happen to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star! Now, many fans are wondering whether or not the reality TV star was in any way involved in the horrible murders.

To make matters even more confusing, Kim’s son, Chris, declared that he lent the car to a friend last week while he was out of town. Now, the friend cannot be found anywhere, according to reports.

As fans of Kim already know, she has been considered the villainous character on the show. Furthermore, she is the well-known frenemy of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga especially but also feuding with the rest of the cast.

During one specific episode, Kim was even accused of “setting up” Gorga by implying Melissa had worked as a stripper. Gorga denied the allegation.

The investigation is still ongoing and as of today, the dead men in the car have not been identified.

“We have no information,” one police spokesman simply stated.

Kim DePaola is yet to release any statement regarding the shocking double murder that she is indirectly involved in.

The story is developing. What do you think really happened?