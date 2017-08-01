‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson ‘Struggling To Get By’

Vicki Gunvalson’s 30-year-old daughter Briana Culberson has been hit hard by her lupus diagnosis. While Gunvalson is trying her best to get Culberson a spot on the Real Housewives of Orange County, she recently admitted that her daughter is struggling to get by.

Gunvalson revealed that Culberson can’t find a good doctor to help her deal with lupus. Culberson is seeking a rheumatologist and was forced to go all the way to UCLA to find one that would treat her.

Gunvalson added that life has been hard for her daughter since the diagnosis and that Culberson kept hoping that doctors had made a mistake.

“She really has been struggling with it,” Gunvalson shared. “So, I’m just hopeful that she can continue the path of at least getting in remission or cure or whatever has to happen. But she’s only 30, and she’s just struggling with it.”

Culberson’s health problems have been featured on RHOC for the past few years. Culberson was sent to the hospital at the end of Season 11, and she later revealed that doctors had diagnosed her with lupus.

Given Gunvalson’s share of health issues, we can only hope that Culberson gets the help she needs and starts improving.

In the meantime, Vicki Gunvalson is trying to get Culberson a full-time spot on RHOC. Culberson has been a part of the reality show since the first season when fans watched her prepare for high school prom.

She has grown up a lot since then and now does regular interviews in front of the camera. While Culberson has become a staple on the show, Gunvalson believes it is time to make her a real Housewife.

It isn’t clear where producers stand on the request, but it would be interesting to see Culberson take on a larger role on the show.

After all, she already interacts with the other cast members and was even seen avoiding Tamra Judge at parties. Making her full-time would only add another layer to Gunvalson’s drama.

“It’s probably time. You know, the viewers are ready for her. She’s such a great girl. She’s no bulls**t,” Gunvalson explained. “She’ll eat those girls up!”

Of course, Culberson’s health crisis is a major concern. Even if producers wanted to bring her onboard, Culberson should probably take care of her well-being before getting involved in all the drama that unfolds in front of the cameras.