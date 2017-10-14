‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson Under Fire For How She Handled Her Sit Down With Tamra Judge – From Her Own Boyfriend!

On the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, friends-turned-enemies Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge finally sat down and faced each other to resolve some issues between them. At Gunvalson’s request, the two met for coffee, but the conversation quickly turned to an argument, and everyone thought things could have been handled better — including Gunvalson’s boyfriend, Steve Lodge.

One of the central storylines on RHOC is the feud between Judge and Gunvalson over rumors about Eddie Judge’s sexuality. Judge is convinced that Gunvalson is the one spreading the rumor that her husband is gay, and she has not handled it well.

As People magazine reports, when the two spoke to the camera separately before the meeting, they both had high hopes for their friendship. Judge, 50, said she was expecting an apology from Gunvalson, while the 55-year-old thought Judge would want to bury the hatchet, hug, and be kind to each other.

However, that is not what happened.

The conversation started with an airing of grievances. Judge was not happy that Gunvalson invited her ex-best friend, Ricky Santana, to her birthday party where he continued the gay rumor about Judge’s husband.

On the other hand, Gunvalson was upset about Judge’s “mean girl” behavior and vowed to put an end to it.

On the Daily Dish Podcast, Lodge said that he thought both women were defensive and they both could have tried harder to settle things between them.

“Well, you know it’s easy being the Monday morning quarterback and watching [the episode] and saying, ‘Well I would have said this or I would have said that. But, I think [Vicki] has to come in a little bit softer. I think both of them do. It was obvious that both sat down and neither one was going to back up at all,” said Lodge.

Even though he doesn’t think the meeting was a success, Lodge hopes that his girlfriend and Judge can eventually make peace.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the rumors about Eddie Judge’s sexuality are not only controversial but come across as too many as homophobic. Fans have issues not just with Gunvalson allegedly spreading them, but also how Judge reacts.

Because of the backlash from viewers, Gunvalson has gone into damage control mode, and in an interview with TooFab, she tells the show’s LGBTQ fans that she loves and adores them.