‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson Apologized To Tamra Judge In Iceland, But How Does She Feel About Vicki Today?

During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies traveled to Iceland; and Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson surprised fans by sharing some emotional moments and acting like friends. Why would Judge want to move things forward with Gunvalson after she spread rumors about her husband?

According to allthingsrh, Judge explained that she talked to Shannon Beador and told her that she could no longer carry hostility or anger toward Gunvalson. Judge had talked to the OG of the OC before, and things did not go well. After that, she realized where things stood between her and Gunvalson.

Judge says they could no longer be friends, but they could go out and have a good time in Iceland, and that’s what they decided to do.

Off with her head or time to move on? #rhoc Iceland 🇮🇸 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

When it comes to Judge’s reaction that Gunvalson chose her ex, Brooks Ayers, over her, she told Entertainment Tonight that it was a “very true moment,” and she was trying to protect her former friend.

The 50-year-old added that she knew Ayers was no good and, instead of going after Gunvalson, she warned her that he was wasn’t good for her.

But Vicki Gunvalson didn’t want to hear it. And, instead of thanking Judge for being a good friend, the 55-year-old went after her.

Iceland 🇮🇸 trip continues tonight on #RHOC expect the unexpected 🙈 #bravo A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Judge also revealed that she didn’t like it when Gunvalson called Beador a liar during their conversation in Ireland. She said her good friend “doesn’t have a mean bone in her body,” and she is the one she can always call at any time and know she will be there for her. Judge said Beador will do anything for her.

As for her friendship with the “OG of the OC,” Judge claims she is closer to Beador than she ever was with Vicki Gunvalson.

Judge says Beador is the sweetest person she knows and the two will be friends forever. She added that Beador has a pure heart and knows that she never means any harm. Tamra Judge revealed that her friend has gone through a lot in her personal life that people don’t know about.