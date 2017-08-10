‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Renews Her Vows As Estranged Daughter Says There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Reconciliation

Tamra Judge fired back at her family drama by renewing her vows with husband Eddie Judge over the weekend. Judge’s daughter, however, still wants nothing to do with the Real Housewives of Orange County star. Will Judge ever repair her broken family?

The reality star renewed her marriage vows during a romantic getaway on Aruba. Judge shared a photo from the beachside ceremony and looked happier than ever in her husband’s arms.

“Celebrating love with all the hate that’s going on,” she wrote alongside the pic. “May God bless your life because it’s not always easy. But God has a plan… a big plan.”

The vow renewal comes amidst Judge’s scandalous relationship with her daughter, Sydney Barney. Sydney currently lives with her father, Simon Barney, and refuses to even speak with her mother.

She even blasted Judge on social media for being a terrible and neglectful mom.

“The reasons I left my mother’s house are that she was neglectful,” Sydney explained.

“She constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me.”

To make the situation worse, Tamra Judge’s RHOC enemy Gretchen Rossi commented on Sydney’s post.

Rossi praised Sydney for standing up for herself and said she is a good example for others in similar situations. Judge, of course, immediately fired back and called Rossi out for getting involved in her family business.

“I usually don’t give this troll any attention because it’s exactly what she wants, but after years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter, I must say. Gretchen, you are the biggest piece of s**t I’ve ever met,” Judge blasted.

Sadly, Judge thought things were going great with her estranged daughter. She even opened up about their strained relationship during the Season 10 reunion and admitted that they haven’t talked in over two years.

Sydney’s post on social media was partly in response to Judge’s comments on RHOC. In fact, she went on to explain how she was forced to invite Judge to her high school graduation and told her mom not to post any photos from the event online.

Judge naturally broke the agreement when she shared a few pics from the graduation on social media two weeks later.

Sydney was furious after the post and slammed Judge for putting her in the spotlight once again. She also accused Judge of using the image to further her side of the story.

Tamra Judge responded to the post by claiming Sydney is being brainwashed by her father.

She also said that Sydney and Simon have no problems with her when they ask her to pay for college tuition.