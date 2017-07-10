‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Determined To Get Shannon Beador In Shape After Major Weight Gain

The promo trailer for Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County made it clear that Shannon Beador’s weight problems will be a source of drama this season. While Beador shifts the blame to Vicki Gunvalson, her good pal Tamra Judge is helping her get back in shape. Will Beador shed some pounds this season?

According to OK Magazine, Beador blamed Gunvalson for her weight struggles ahead of the new season. In the trailer, Beador claims that all the stress Gunvalson has caused her over the years directly led to her weight gain. Judge and newcomer Lydia McLaughlin were on hand to witness Beador’s accusations and help her get back on track.

“I just don’t understand how I let myself go,” Beador says in the clip. “This is stress and that is Vicki Gunvalson,” she told Judge and McLaughlin, pointing to her belly.

Beador experienced a major falling out with Gunvalson during Season 11 of RHOC. Gunvalson helped spread rumors about Beador’s husband, which eventually led to the end of their longstanding friendship. Tamra Judge went through the same thing, and vowed to end her friendship with the OG of the OC as well.

Despite Beador’s weight struggles, fans did not offer her support. Instead, many fans criticized Beador on social media for not taking responsibilities for her weight gain and passing the buck to Gunvalson. Some even went as far as to blame Beador’s added weight on her husband’s cheating ways.

“Good grief what a liar beador is. Really? You gained weight because your husband is a cheater and always will be. You made your own sadness,” one fan shared.

Meanwhile, with Gunvalson at odds with Beador and Judge, the two RHOC stars have grown closer. In fact, Bravo TV recently tested Gunvalson and Beador on how much they know about the fitness guru. Both women were asked a series of questions about Beador’s life, including how many boob jobs she’s gotten over the years to how many times she’s been married. Beador answered almost all of the questions correctly while Gunvalson bombed on a few.

There’s no telling if Judge can whip Beador back into shape, but the two ladies clearly have a common enemy that is pushing them closer together. Whatever happens, it’s clear that Beador’s feud with Gunvalson is just getting started and probably won’t get any better by the end of the season.

Gunvalson has not commented on Judge’s friendship with Beador.

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 10 on Bravo.