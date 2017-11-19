‘RHOC’ Stars Want Peggy Sulahian Fired! She Tries To Save Face By Threatening To Quit

After an emotional Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Peggy Sulahian’s co-stars are reportedly doing everything in their power to get her fired. While the ladies put pressure on Bravo execs, Sulahian is threatening to quit before she gets the boot.

A source close to production told Radar Online that Sulahian believes her co-stars initiated a smear campaign against her and that she isn’t interested in returning next season. While filming the reunion, Sulahian stormed off the set after getting into an explosive fight with her co-stars. After the incident, she allegedly told producers that she’s done with the show and will not be back next year.

The drama heated up in early November when Sulahian picked several fights with her co-stars during the cast trip to Iceland. A lot of the ladies also thought she crossed the line when she slammed Meghan King Edmonds for being a bad parent. Before the trip was over, Peggy Sulahian left the country and didn’t tell anyone she was leaving.

Although drama is encouraged on the show, a lot of the cast members felt like Sulahian started too many fights. She even started beef with cast members outside of the RHOC. At the beginning of the season, Sulahian got into a feud with Lisa Vanderpump and Adrienne Maloof of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because of her alleged homophobic past. Based on what went down during the reunion, it looks like Sulahian’s days on the RHOC are numbered.

Sulahian isn’t the only RHOC star that might not return next year. E! Online reports that Vicki Gunvalson also threatened to leave the series after the explosive reunion special. Despite being the only original cast member remaining, Gunvalson stormed offstage during the reunion and told the cameras that she’s “off this damn show.” The comments were featured in a promo trailer for the reunion, and it looks like Gunvalson’s meltdown happened after she got into a huge fight with Tamra Judge.

Bravo has not commented on any casting decisions for the upcoming season, but it sounds like there will be some major shakeups next year.

Advertisement

Watch all the drama go down with Peggy Sulahian and the rest of the ladies when part one of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Monday night on Bravo.