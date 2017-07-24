‘RHOC’ Stars Shannon Beador Vs Vicki Gunvalson At War Again! This Time Over Feng Shui Not Fat

It is no secret that Shannon Beador no longer wants to be friends with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Vicki Gunvalson. After becoming fast friends when Shannon joined the show, their friendship imploded after Gunvalson was caught lying about her ex-boyfriend having cancer. Season 12 started off with Beador blaming the stress of her issues with Gunvalson in her 40-pound weight gain. Now the ladies are at it again, but this time it is over feng shui, not fat.

A few seasons back, Beador introduced her then friend Gunvalson to her feng shui expert Elaine Wright. But now that their friendship is over, it seems so is Gunvalson’s belief in the harmonizing of your environment, she even went so far as to call it a “crock of bull**it.”

Beador, of course, took offense to Gunvalson’s remarks and quickly took to social media to defend her friend Wright and her business, reported Reality Tea. “From my good friend and feng shui consultant a Elaine Wright’s website… It’s so upsetting to have someone trash your friend’s business on the show when all it did was produce amazing results,” Beador wrote.

She also shared Gunvalson’s glowing review from Elaine’s website.

“Having Elaine and Shannon come to our office to talk about feng shui was so interesting. I followed Elaine’s recommendations 100-percent and the results were phenomenal. I have had the highest sales production in my career since this was done. Call it a coincidence or not, but I’m all about it now. She didn’t have me do drastic changes, but enough that made me a believer.”

Sounds like Vicki is really just trashing Elaine Wright to take another low dig at Beador.

Speaking of Beador, she is reportedly pulling out all the stops to save her fledging marriage with David Beador — despite his past infidelity. A source told Radar Online that the RHOC star is undergoing some plastic surgery in hopes to make herself more attractive to the hubby. Will Beador’s efforts pay off?

The insider revealed that Shannon Beador is following Tamra Judge’s lead and is planning on having a facelift. The news comes after Beador admitted to undergoing a nose job and a chin implant in years past. Beador is willing to go under the knife one more time if it means saving her marriage.

“She thinks that by changing her appearance David will suddenly fall head-over-heels in love with her again,” the inside shared. “She is convinced that getting a facelift now is going to solve all of her problems, and after seeing how good Tamra looks she is even more certain that is what she needs to fix her marital issues!”

In addition to the plastic surgery, Beador has been working out more and hopes to lose the weight she put on in between seasons. In fact, Beador needs to lose a certain amount of weight before she goes in for plastic surgery. If she doesn’t, then she runs the risk of having too much excess skin after the operation.

Speaking of her weight gain, Us Magazine reports that Beador recently opened up about her negative body image and admitted she took things a little too far. Although she initially blames Gunvalson for her weight struggles, Beador is finally owning up to her mistakes and is ready for a change.

“I just went off the wagon a little,” she stated. “I’m the one that put the stuff in my mouth.”

Shannon Beador added that she has been losing weight, just not as fast as she would like. She claims to have shed around 8 pounds and is looking to trim down even more in the months to come. Whether or not this is enough to save her marriage is yet to be seen.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.