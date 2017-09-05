‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Refuses To Back Down From Shannon Beador Abuse Claims

She just won’t back down. Vicki Gunvalson can’t bring herself to do it. In fact, she’s doubled down on accusations of abuse. She is still claiming her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, had “the s**t beat out of her” at the hands of her husband, David Beador.

So, instead of mending fences with her former friend in the most recent episode, Gunvalson pretty much assured her friendship with Beador was a thing of the past. In a scene with fellow housewife Kelly Dodd, Gunvalson claimed she was telling the truth about the abuse. “I have text messages and pictures!” Gunvalson claimed.

It’s not clear exactly what pictures Gunvalson is referring to. But, it may be the ones Beador showed Andy Cohen in the Season 11 reunion show.

The pictures showed bruising on her right shoulder and right hip. But, she says those bruises were a result of an attempt to break open a door during a fight she had with her husband. The fight was a result of his cheating scandal that was discussed on Watch What Happens Live! back in 2015.

“My husband did not beat me. He had had an affair on me and I was doing my best to bring my family back together,” Beador said through tears during last season’s reunion episode.

The accusations of abuse have taken their toll on Beador. She recently admitted to a 40-pound weight gain due to the stress brought into her life by Gunvalson. The stress, she claims, has caused her to eat and drink more.

Meanwhile, when Gunvalson was told by Dodd that Beador blamed her for her weight gain, Gunvalson couldn’t believe it. It looked as if she was trying not to laugh when she heard the news.

Later when the housewives all gathered at Meghan King Edmond’s Sip & See party, an event to show off her new daughter, Gunvalson received the cold shoulder. Not just from Beador, but also from another former friend and fellow housewife, Tamra Judge.

The drama is just beginning. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights on Bravo at 9 pm EST.