‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Ready To Wed? Daughter Brianna Dishes On Her Mom’s Possible Engagement

Vicki Gunvalson’s new romance is heating up, but is she ready to walk down the aisle? The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been dating businessman Steve Lodge for a few months and her daughter believes a wedding might be on the horizon.

In a preview clip for Season 12 Culberson asked her mother if she will ever tie the knot with Lodge. Gunvalson has her doubts about exchanging vows after the demise of her last marriage, but Culberson thinks Lodge is the perfect fit for her mom. Will Gunvalson follow her daughter’s advice and get married this year?

“I think you guys have a very positive relationship and I think you guys balance each other well because he’s so calm,” Culberson told Gunvalson. “I don’t think you can go wrong with Steve.”

Although Gunvalson said she doesn’t want to go through another divorce, Culberson is happy that she is dating Lodge. After all, Lodge doesn’t have a shady past, is currently employed, and doesn’t try to hit on Culberson, which is a big change from Vicki Gunvalson’s previous relationships.

The reality star hooked up with Lodge last summer, months after she parted ways with Brooks Ayers. While Culberson thinks Lodge is a saint, he doesn’t have a clean record. In fact, Lodge has been accused of battery and assault on multiple occasions and was issued a restraining order in 2012, though no charges were officially filed.

Despite a dark past, Bravo TV reports that Lodge has become a big part of Gunvalson’s life. Gunvalson has been spending a lot of time helping Briana around the house while her husband, Ryan, is on the road. To help ease the stress, Lodge has been lending a hand with Culberson’s daughters and it sounds like everyone is having a great time.

“It’s so nice to like my mom’s boyfriend for once,” Culberson shared.

According to sources, Culberson hated Gunvalson’s former boyfriend, Ayers, and was very vocal about not wanting him around. Their feud got even more intense after Ayers’ cancer scandal, so it’s good to see Gunvalson in a healthy relationship for once.

Given how things are going between Lodge and the rest of Gunvalson’s family, it looks like their romance might be serious. Whether or not this means that Gunvalson and Lodge will tie the knot in the near future remains to be seen.

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 10 on Bravo.