FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
katie maloney meghan king edmonds shannon beador vicki gunvalson teddi jo mellencamp Caitriona Balfe Kelly Dodd joseline hernandez john cho erica durance Derick Dillard kathryn dennis Nelsan Ellis Joseline Lee Daniels shannen doherty Kirk Frost princess diana kourtney kardashian blac chyna kenya moore
Home » TV Shows

‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Calls Shannon Beador’s Weight Gain Blame ‘Ridiculous’

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/09/2017
2
5.1K Views
1


'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Calls Shannon Beador's Weight Gain Blame 'Ridiculous'Source: Bravo

Shannon Beador still believes Vicki Gunvalson is the reason she gained weight this past season. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently slammed Gunvalson for adding stress to her life and believes she should be held responsible for her weight issues. How did Gunvalson respond to Beador’s latest attack?

An inside source told Radar Online that Gunvalson is telling her inner circle that she is not responsible for Beador’s body transformation. Instead, the OG of the OC believes Beador should own up to her shortcomings and stop eating so much.

“Vicki is telling friends that the fact that Shannon has been blaming her for getting fat is the most ridiculous thing that she’s ever heard,” the source explained. “Vicki told Shannon she’s only fat because she over-eats!”

Gunvalson’s feud with Beador kicked into high gear last year when she claimed that Beador’s husband, David, was physically and emotionally abusive. Beador vehemently denied the rumors, which came on the heels of David’s cheating scandal. Beador and David ultimately decided to remain together — largely because of their three kids — and Gunvalson still doesn’t believe Beador made the right move.

“Vicki basically does not care about Shannon at all anymore and she lost all respect for her when she stayed with David after he cheated on her,” the source shared. “Shannon keeps trying to pretend like her life is okay but everyone around her can see that she is completely falling apart.”

According to OK Magazine, Beador blamed Vicki Gunvalson for her weight issues during a teaser trailer for Season 12 of RHOC. In the clip, Beador admits that she let herself go over the years but blamed it all on the stress Gunvalson caused. While it was sad to see Beador in such bad shape, fans quickly bashed her on social media for not taking responsibilities for her own actions.

“Good grief what a liar Beador is. Really? You gained weight because your husband is a cheater and always will be. You made your own sadness,” one fan noted.

Fortunately, it sounds like Beador is doing her best to conquer her weight issues. Daily Mail reports that the reality star enrolled in a wellness retreat called The Golden Door to help turn her life around. Beador labeled it as a “fat farm” and went there to shed a few pounds.

As far as their feud is concerned, it probably isn’t going to end anytime soon. At the end of last season, Beador and Tamra Judge said that they cut ties with Gunvalson for good because of the rumors she helped spread. As fans will recall, Gunvalson also accused Judge’s husband for being gay.

Beador has not commented on her ongoing feud with Gunvalson.

Advertisement

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is scheduled to premiere on Bravo July 10.

Post Views: 5,096

Read more about shannon beador vicki gunvalson rhoc

Advertisement

You may also like
‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Opens Up About Her New Friendship With Former Frenemy Kelly Dodd
07/09/2017
‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Reportedly ‘Unrecognizable’ After Massive Weight Gain
07/09/2017
RHOC Star Meghan King Edmonds Finally Sells Her Iconic Orange County Home!
07/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Brenda
07/09/2017 at 7:00 pm
Reply

I absolutely agree. Vicki IS a bully who needs to keep her mouth shut. Staying with Brooks and going along with his cancer scam was ridiculous. She had no right to call anyone out. At least Shannon loves her family enough to try to work things out. Vicki threw her daughter under the bus to stay with that slimy Brooks. I really wish they’d take her off the show.


Trish
07/09/2017 at 3:39 pm
Reply

Vickie is a bully, I can see her calling Shannon fat, as far as Shannon staying with David that’s her business, Vickie needs to stay out of it and needs to keep her big mouth shut, but we all know that she won’t, I hope someone puts Vickie in her place this season.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *