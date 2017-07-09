‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Calls Shannon Beador’s Weight Gain Blame ‘Ridiculous’

Shannon Beador still believes Vicki Gunvalson is the reason she gained weight this past season. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently slammed Gunvalson for adding stress to her life and believes she should be held responsible for her weight issues. How did Gunvalson respond to Beador’s latest attack?

An inside source told Radar Online that Gunvalson is telling her inner circle that she is not responsible for Beador’s body transformation. Instead, the OG of the OC believes Beador should own up to her shortcomings and stop eating so much.

“Vicki is telling friends that the fact that Shannon has been blaming her for getting fat is the most ridiculous thing that she’s ever heard,” the source explained. “Vicki told Shannon she’s only fat because she over-eats!”

Gunvalson’s feud with Beador kicked into high gear last year when she claimed that Beador’s husband, David, was physically and emotionally abusive. Beador vehemently denied the rumors, which came on the heels of David’s cheating scandal. Beador and David ultimately decided to remain together — largely because of their three kids — and Gunvalson still doesn’t believe Beador made the right move.

“Vicki basically does not care about Shannon at all anymore and she lost all respect for her when she stayed with David after he cheated on her,” the source shared. “Shannon keeps trying to pretend like her life is okay but everyone around her can see that she is completely falling apart.”

According to OK Magazine, Beador blamed Vicki Gunvalson for her weight issues during a teaser trailer for Season 12 of RHOC. In the clip, Beador admits that she let herself go over the years but blamed it all on the stress Gunvalson caused. While it was sad to see Beador in such bad shape, fans quickly bashed her on social media for not taking responsibilities for her own actions.

“Good grief what a liar Beador is. Really? You gained weight because your husband is a cheater and always will be. You made your own sadness,” one fan noted.

Fortunately, it sounds like Beador is doing her best to conquer her weight issues. Daily Mail reports that the reality star enrolled in a wellness retreat called The Golden Door to help turn her life around. Beador labeled it as a “fat farm” and went there to shed a few pounds.

As far as their feud is concerned, it probably isn’t going to end anytime soon. At the end of last season, Beador and Tamra Judge said that they cut ties with Gunvalson for good because of the rumors she helped spread. As fans will recall, Gunvalson also accused Judge’s husband for being gay.

Beador has not commented on her ongoing feud with Gunvalson.

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is scheduled to premiere on Bravo July 10.