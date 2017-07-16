‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Apologizes To Shannon Beador For Causing Weight Gain

Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson have been feuding for the past few seasons of the Real Housewives of Orange County. After Beador caught Gunvalson in a lie about her boyfriend having cancer, she dropped her bestie and quickly started packing on the pounds. In the Season 12 premiere she openly blamed Gunvalson for her 40-pound weight gain.

“That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” Beador claimed.

Gunvalson, 55, actually apologized for any stress she caused.

“I’m sorry. You know, I’m sorry that you feel that way and I don’t want to cause her any stress … If I’m responsible for it, I’m really, really sorry,” Gunvalson said on Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t want anything bad for Shannon and David. I want them to have a happy, healthy marriage. I told her that from the very beginning when she confided in me on their situation. I said, ‘Make your marriage work.’ So, I’m sorry. If I’m to blame for it, I’m sorry.”

Now that she has an apology from Gunvalson, it seems Beador also picked up a mirror and took a good long look. After watching the first episode Beador is having a change of heart. The reality star told fans on her blog that it was hard seeing herself blame everyone else for the weight gain and not taking responsibility for her own actions. She also assured fans that things will not get any better as the season progresses.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s not very easy to watch this episode and it will probably continue to be difficult as the season goes on,” Beador wrote. “By the beginning of this year, I gained almost 40 pounds in an eight-month period. I am the one responsible for gaining the weight.”

Beador did not mention Gunvalson’s name in the post. This could be a sign that the reality star is finally owning up to her faults, but there’s also a chance that Beador is simply responding to all the negative backlash she’s received for blaming Gunvalson.

Advertisement

Catch all the drama when the Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights on Bravo.