‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals Who She Wants On Season 13 – Does Vicki Gunvalson Make The Cut?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is closing out another year, and Tamra Judge is already thinking about who will make the cut for Season 13. Rumors abound that Vicki Gunvalson will get demoted next season, but does Judge think the OG of the OC deserves another chance?

According to All About the Real Housewives, Judge revealed that her ideal RHOC cast includes herself, Heather Dubrow (who hasn’t ruled out a return next season), Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and, you guessed it, Vicki Gunvalson. Judge’s list leaves out newcomers Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian. She also didn’t mention Meghan King Edmonds, who recently said she wouldn’t miss the drama if producers decided to fire her after Season 12. Judge, of course, doesn’t have a say in the casting process but it’s possible that producers will take her opinion into account.

I would love to hear your thoughts on part 1 #rhocreunion #bravo A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Although Heather Dubrow left the series after Season 11, it sounds like she’s interested in returning next year. All About the Real Housewives reports that Dubrow opened up about reclaiming her orange in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The former RHOC star didn’t confirm her involvement in the coming season but said she is open about returning to the hit show. Dubrow also credited the series for helping grow her businesses and revealed that she remains in contact with several of the ladies on the show.

While Dubrow is willing to return to the RHOC, she admitted that taking a break from the drama was a great idea. No longer tied down with filming commitments, Dubrow has been able to write a second book, host two podcasts, and a YouTube channel, and maintain her beauty line, Heather’s Closet. In fact, Dubrow has been so busy with her businesses that she didn’t watch a single scene from Season 12, which puts her a little behind if she wants to rejoin the show next year.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo. The network isn’t expected to announce the cast for Season 13 until later this year.