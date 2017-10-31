‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reacts To Shannon Beador’s Not-So-Shocking Divorce News

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador recently announced that she was divorcing her husband of 17 years, and the news did not come as a shock to many. The tumultuous relationship played out on the reality show, and Beador frequently got into arguments with her co-stars about her marriage. Now, the cast members are starting to speak out about the split, and Tamra Judge is the first to offer her friend love and support.

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Judge posted that she was emotionally exhausted after the Season 12 reunion, and she was going to lie in bed all day and pray for her bestie.

Beador has also shown up on social media to offer messages of thanks and support for her fans and fellow cast members. She says that the supportive people in her life have lifted her up.

Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. 😘 And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

In addition to messages of thanks, the mom of three also posted a picture that proved she was out having fun after her break-up. Beador, along with Ericka Brannon and Shay Brown (Beador’s hair and makeup team), photographed themselves celebrating a Dodger’s win in a World Series game at the Pelican Grill’s bar in Orange County.

E! News reports that Beador wore all black and the three friends had big smiles on their faces at the end of what she called, “a very emotional day.”

Even though Beador announced the split just a few days ago, the former couple called it quits about a month ago, and David has already moved out. One of the issues for the two during the last year of the marriage was Shannon’s 40-pound weight gain. But, in her latest Instagram post, she looks like she is slimming down post-breakup.

A source at E! says that Beador’s crumbling marriage will be a huge topic on the upcoming reunion special, especially since Vicki Gunvalson’s accusation of abuse in the relationship — which Beador denied for a long time — turned out to be true.

Advertisement

In 2003, police arrested David for spousal abuse, and the court ordered him to complete a batterer’s treatment program. Shannon Beador filed a restraining order against her husband, but the court eventually lifted it after completion of the program and an informal probation period.