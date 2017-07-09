‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Opens Up About Her New Friendship With Former Frenemy Kelly Dodd

Tamra Judge wasn’t thrilled when Kelly Dodd made her debut on the Real Housewives of Orange County last year, but that might change this season. Judge recently opened up about her feud with Dodd and admitted that she redeems herself in Season 12.

According to Bravo TV, Judge explained how Dodd’s comments and actions crossed the line last season and she didn’t think they could ever be friends. Although the two aren’t best friends by any stretch of the imagination, Judge assured fans that they’ll see different side of Dodd this time around.

“When people love to hate you, it still makes for good TV but when people hate to hate you, it’s uncomfortable and the line has been crossed. She was really close to that line and I didn’t know if she could redeem herself, but she does this season,” Judge shared. “I mean, she’s still Kelly, but you see a softer side of Kelly.”

Why did Dodd suddenly change her tune? Judge told Huffington Post that she believes that Dodge did a bit of soul searching after last season and concluded that she was too much of a jerk to her co-stars. As a result, it sounds like Dodd is going to be a lot kinder this season, which should go over well with just about everyone else on the show.

The only person that might not like Dodd’s change of pace is her friend, Vicki Gunvalson. Christian Post reports that Gunvalson and Dodd had a falling out at the end of last season over the rumors they spread about Shannon Beador’s husband, David. In fact, Tamra Judge admitted that everyone was a little nervous when production started because they didn’t want to address old drama.

“I had this uncomfortable feeling going into it and I didn’t know what to expect. The girls, Vicki and Kelly, had a lot to say about David Beador (cast mate Shannon’s husband) and Eddie (Tamra’s husband),” Judge explained. “It ended in a really ugly way last season and I was a little bit nervous because I didn’t want to rehash that stuff. Also, even though you’re on a show together with these people, you just don’t want these people in your life.”

Speaking of Gunvalson, Judge also revealed that we’ll get to meet her new boyfriend, Steve. Steve used to be a homicide detective and Judge admitted that she has met him on several occasions. Unlike some of Gunvalson’s past boyfriends, Judge described him as a nice person who also happens to be good looking.

Judge and Gunvalson used to be good friends on the show. That started to change following Gunvalson’s cancer scandal with her ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. Last season, their friendship took another hit after Gunvalson spread lies about Judge’s husband. During the reunion, Judge and Beador vowed to cut ties with Gunvalson for good and said they would never become friends again.

Advertisement

The new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 10 on Bravo.