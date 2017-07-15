‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Husband Reportedly Staying In The Marriage Because He ‘Loves Fame’

Shannon Beador’s husband, David, isn’t ready to call it quits on his marriage just yet. The Real Housewives of Orange County couple is reportedly on the verge of divorce, but David might have an ulterior motive for staying in the relationship.

An insider revealed that David loves all the fame he gets for being on RHOC and doesn’t want to give it up. To avoid divorce, David and Shannon are doing everything in their power to remain together, though her friends aren’t happy with the situation.

“Shannon and David are still fighting to save their marriage, but everyone around them feels like the only reason David is still with her is because it keeps him famous,” the source shared.

Shannon and David have gone through a lot over the years. He was caught cheating with Nicole McMacking back in 2015. Shannon forgave him for the infidelity but their problems didn’t end there.

During Season 11 of RHOC, Vicki Gunvalson spread rumors that David had physically abused Shannon on multiple occasions. The couple denied the allegations, but the stress caused Shannon to gain a considerable amount of weight over the past year.

During the Season 12 premiere, Shannon Beador admitted that she has put on over 40 pounds since last season. The reality star blamed Gunvalson for the weight gain during the episode and said that she started overeating and drinking to cope with all the drama on the show.

After the episode ended, Shannon addressed the drama surrounding her weight struggles on social media. According to Bravo TV, Shannon asked fans to be supportive as they watch her journey this year and finally took responsibility for packing on extra pounds.

“There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show. To those people who intend to write cruel or derogatory comments to me, I want to let you know you will be blocked and the comment deleted,” she stated.

Shannon did not say anything about Gunvalson, but she did re-iterate that her weight struggles started after false allegations were made about her husband.

That said, sources claim that Shannon believes Gunvalson tried to destroy her marriage by spreading the rumors. Based on how their marriage is on the verge of disaster, Gunvalson got her wish.

Fame, of course, is a strong motivation and it sounds like David isn’t willing to go through a divorce unless it is the final option. After all, he will no longer be a part of the show if he and Shannon part ways.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.