‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Fat-Shaming Doctor May Not Be A Doctor At All!

Another scandal has hit the Real Housewives of Orange County, and this time it has to do with Shannon Beador’s doctor, the fat-shaming Dr. Tim Ramirez. The State of California Acupuncture Board says that Dr. Ramirez is practicing acupuncture without the proper license, and that is illegal in the state of California.

In an email to Radar, the Board Enforcement Unit said that they were investigating a complaint made against Ramirez for “unlicensed practice of acupuncture.” The board made it clear that they can only take action against people who are guilty.

Beador and Dr. Ramirez have been promoting each other for quite some time. Beador talks about the Pacifica Wellness founder on RHOC and features him and his methods on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ramirez posts pictures of Beador and her daughters on his Instagram account, with a plethora of hashtags in the captions including #love, #cute, and #amazing.

Ironically, it was a photo of Beador’s daughter receiving acupuncture from Ramirez back in November that prompted the initial complaint to the state acupuncture board. A second complaint was filed a couple of weeks later with the state chiropractic board for his use of acupuncture.

While Ramirez may not have his acupuncture license in the state of California, he is a certified chiropractor in good standing.

While this may not be the same as the Vicki Gunvalson/Brooks Ayers cancer scam from a couple of years ago, it is interesting that Beador, who was one of Gunvalson’s harshest critics when it came to the scam, is involved in a situation where a man wasn’t truthful.

Some think there are many parallels between the two situations, making Beador a hypocrite since she refuses to forgive Gunvalson for being involved in the cancer hoax.

Beador is actively trying to drop the 40 pounds that she gained due to stress brought on by Gunvalson, and has been relying on Ramirez and his holistic approach to medicine.

Ramirez, who created the Lemon Cleanse Diet, the Tight Jeans Diet, and the 30-day program says his clinic focuses on a balance between fitness, therapy, and nutrition.

It is not yet known what the consequences will be for Ramirez. New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air on Monday nights on Bravo.