FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian ashley graham caitlyn jenner paris hilton blac chyna donald trump cheryl burke DJ khaled corey gamble blake shelton christina el moussa Loni Love Liz Hagelthorn nicki minaj beyonce chris brown meghan king edmonds catelynn lowell kelly ripa apollo nida abby lee miller
Home » Entertainment

RHOC Star Shannon Beador Went Overboard With The Plastic Surgery And Looks Unnatural, Claim Doctors!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/17/2017
26
31.9K Views
9


shannon beadorSource: bravotv.com

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has just turned 53 and it looks like the woman has decided to follow the example of her co-stars and get some enhancements. According to top plastic surgeons, Beador got not only fillers but also a nose job and chin implant.

Advertisement

According to Dr. Matthew Schulman “Shannon is looking a bit more plumped up these days, likely the result of filling her cheeks with a filler such as Juvederm or Restylane.”

The specialist stated that the reality TV star may have gone a little overboard. The good news is that the fillers seem new and in a few months, they should look more natural.

Although her chin implant and Botox fillers seem pretty recent, the rhinoplasty dates from before she joined Bravo, claims the doctor.

Another plastic surgeon has revealed that in case the woman wants to reverse the effect of some of the procedures she underwent there is a method that dissolves the substances in her face, in case the substance used was fat.

However, “If Botox was injected, the effects will wear off in 3-4 months, but there is no way to reverse it,” Dr. Schaffner explained.

Dr. Anthony Youn also claims that Beador went a little too far with the fillers and now she looks very unnatural.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! 🍀🍀🍀 Have a Hooley Kickin' day! 🍻#topofthemornin'

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s new face? Is she doing a good job cheating age or do you agree with the plastic surgeons that she went too far and the result looks unnatural?

Advertisement

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

Post Views: 31,862

Read more about shannon beador rhoc

You may also like
Meghan King Edmonds Will Return To RHOC As A Full-Time Cast Member!
05/06/2017
RHOC Star Meghan King Edmonds Opens Up About Her Baby Girl’s Health Scare
05/02/2017
Heather Dubrow Is Always Welcome To Return To RHOC, Says Production Insider
04/04/2017
Read Next
26 Comments

Jane sneddon
05/07/2017 at 4:02 pm
Reply

I think she was very good looking but if it makes her feel better then that’s up to her.well done shanon


mary h.
05/06/2017 at 10:43 pm
Reply

I think she looks lovely. It looks very natural to me and Whatever she has done has made her happy and that is what counts.


Mackenna Morris
04/24/2017 at 8:29 pm
Reply

I scrolled through her insta and her new look goes back at least 3 months. How long does it take for all that “youthfulness” to settle down? Because she looked nice around January…you can tell she’s had work, but it’s much more understated. I imagine it’s very tough to work and live in an area like she does, where the majority of people have had lots of work done, and not feel the need to follow their lead. Especially, when you’re financially able to do whatever you want and most doctors are thrilled to take your money. I’m not against someone getting a little nip or tuck to feel better about themselves but a little goes a long way. But hey, it’s her money and her face and if she’s happy, more power to her…I guess 😕





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *