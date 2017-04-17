FREE NEWSLETTER
RHOC Star Shannon Beador Went Overboard With The Plastic Surgery And Looks Unnatural, Claim Doctors!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/17/2017
shannon beadorSource: bravotv.com

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has just turned 53 and it looks like the woman has decided to follow the example of her co-stars and get some enhancements. According to top plastic surgeons, Beador got not only fillers but also a nose job and chin implant.

According to Dr. Matthew Schulman “Shannon is looking a bit more plumped up these days, likely the result of filling her cheeks with a filler such as Juvederm or Restylane.”

The specialist stated that the reality TV star may have gone a little overboard. The good news is that the fillers seem new and in a few months, they should look more natural.

Although her chin implant and Botox fillers seem pretty recent, the rhinoplasty dates from before she joined Bravo, claims the doctor.

Another plastic surgeon has revealed that in case the woman wants to reverse the effect of some of the procedures she underwent there is a method that dissolves the substances in her face, in case the substance used was fat.

However, “If Botox was injected, the effects will wear off in 3-4 months, but there is no way to reverse it,” Dr. Schaffner explained.

Dr. Anthony Youn also claims that Beador went a little too far with the fillers and now she looks very unnatural.

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s new face? Is she doing a good job cheating age or do you agree with the plastic surgeons that she went too far and the result looks unnatural?

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

Read more about shannon beador rhoc

3 Comments

Dee
04/17/2017 at 3:24 pm
Yep


Katie Stafford
04/17/2017 at 2:55 pm
I’m hoping her face “settles” The other 2 girls have fresh faces…I’d love some work done (if I could afford it on a teacher’s salary) but not to that extreme but then again, perhaps her enhancements just need sometime to settle…I remember when we first saw Vicky fresh post opt…yikes but now she looks fabulous! But above all remember whats on the inside is what your children and loved ones will remember. I tell my students it’s not the clothes your wore, or the car you drive, or the house you live in that people will remember…it’s what you did in this life and the kind of person you are that they will remember


Stacey Brunner
04/17/2017 at 1:08 pm
Omg, I am not a Shannon fan. The problem is not aging. Clearly, you can tell he drinks. She has that puffy look like she drinks too much. No, with the face lift…..she still looks like someone who drinks too much. But, now has a facelift. !?


