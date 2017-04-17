RHOC Star Shannon Beador Went Overboard With The Plastic Surgery And Looks Unnatural, Claim Doctors!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has just turned 53 and it looks like the woman has decided to follow the example of her co-stars and get some enhancements. According to top plastic surgeons, Beador got not only fillers but also a nose job and chin implant.

According to Dr. Matthew Schulman “Shannon is looking a bit more plumped up these days, likely the result of filling her cheeks with a filler such as Juvederm or Restylane.”

The specialist stated that the reality TV star may have gone a little overboard. The good news is that the fillers seem new and in a few months, they should look more natural.

Although her chin implant and Botox fillers seem pretty recent, the rhinoplasty dates from before she joined Bravo, claims the doctor.

Another plastic surgeon has revealed that in case the woman wants to reverse the effect of some of the procedures she underwent there is a method that dissolves the substances in her face, in case the substance used was fat.

However, “If Botox was injected, the effects will wear off in 3-4 months, but there is no way to reverse it,” Dr. Schaffner explained.

Dr. Anthony Youn also claims that Beador went a little too far with the fillers and now she looks very unnatural.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! 🍀🍀🍀 Have a Hooley Kickin' day! 🍻#topofthemornin' A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

What do you think of Shannon Beador's new face? Is she doing a good job cheating age or do you agree with the plastic surgeons that she went too far and the result looks unnatural?

Had a ball in Manhattan Beach with these two last night! [email protected] @meghankedmonds Never a dull moment! 😜 And loving my leather jacket and top from @mi_place_boutique ! A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

