RHOC Star Shannon Beador Undergoing Facelift In Order To Save Her Crumbling Marriage?

It looks like the Real Housewives of Orange County star is willing to do anything to save her marriage with husband David despite the fact that he cheated on her last year. We have learned that the 53-year-old overweight Shannon Beador who has already admitted to having a chin implant and undergoing a nose job, is planning to also get a facelift, just like her BFF Tamra Judge!

‘She thinks that by changing her appearance David will suddenly fall head-over-heels in love with her again. She’s convinced that getting a facelift now is going to solve all of her problems, and after seeing how, good Tamra looks she is even more certain that is what she needs to fix her marital issues!’ a source on the set of RHOC has revealed.

The mother of three has been very open with fans this season about her size.

After blaming Vicki Gunvalson for her 40-pound weight gain, Shannon now started working out in hopes of shedding the pounds as fast as possible.

Apparently, the doctors have advised her to get to her desired weight before undergoing the facelift if she doesn’t want to deal with excess skin.

Now, the reality TV star is working hard to do just that!

But is their crumbling marriage really about the way Shannon looks?

If that is the case, maybe she should just get a divorce and move on from such a shallow man.

Do you believe the woman’s weight loss and facelift will solve her marital problems with husband David or is it too late for them?