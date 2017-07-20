FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
shannon beador angelina jolie bernice burgos khloe kardashian meghan markle brad pitt tristan thompson t.i. abby lee miller ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian bella thorne aaron carter scott disick beyonce younes bendjima kanye west jennifer lopez prince harry blac chyna kim kardashian rob kardashian adam lind
Home » Lifestyle

RHOC Star Shannon Beador Undergoing Facelift In Order To Save Her Crumbling Marriage?

Nick Markus Posted On 07/20/2017
0
709 Views
2


Shannon Beador Undergoing Facelift In Hopes Of Saving Her Crumbling MarriageSource: bravotv.com

It looks like the Real Housewives of Orange County star is willing to do anything to save her marriage with husband David despite the fact that he cheated on her last year. We have learned that the 53-year-old overweight Shannon Beador who has already admitted to having a chin implant and undergoing a nose job, is planning to also get a facelift, just like her BFF Tamra Judge!

‘She thinks that by changing her appearance David will suddenly fall head-over-heels in love with her again. She’s convinced that getting a facelift now is going to solve all of her problems, and after seeing how, good Tamra looks she is even more certain that is what she needs to fix her marital issues!’ a source on the set of RHOC has revealed.

The mother of three has been very open with fans this season about her size.

After blaming Vicki Gunvalson for her 40-pound weight gain, Shannon now started working out in hopes of shedding the pounds as fast as possible.

Apparently, the doctors have advised her to get to her desired weight before undergoing the facelift if she doesn’t want to deal with excess skin.

Now, the reality TV star is working hard to do just that!

But is their crumbling marriage really about the way Shannon looks?

If that is the case, maybe she should just get a divorce and move on from such a shallow man.

Advertisement

Do you believe the woman’s weight loss and facelift will solve her marital problems with husband David or is it too late for them?

Post Views: 709

Read more about shannon beador rhoc

Advertisement

You may also like
Heather Dubrow Reportedly Being Snubbed By Her Former ‘RHOC’ Co-stars
07/19/2017
Inside Vicki Gunvalson’s Terrifying Health Crisis In Iceland – Lydia McLaughlin Tells All!
07/19/2017
New RHOC War! Lydia McLaughlin Says Shannon Beador Is Just Like Her Nemesis Gunvalson In First Nasty Fight Of The Season
07/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *