‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Reportedly ‘Unrecognizable’ After Massive Weight Gain

Shannon Beador is gearing up for another season of the Real Housewives of Orange County but fans might have trouble recognizing her. A new Season 12 trailer offers a first look at Beador, who gained a lot of weight in the off-season, and she looks almost unrecognizable from last year.

According to Radar Online, several events contributed to Beador’s excess weight. This includes her husband’s affair back in 2015. Beador caught her husband, David, cheating on her and ultimately decided to forgive him and remain together. She also went through a lot of drama last season with Vicki Gunvalson, who claimed that David was abusive. Given all the stress Beador has endured over the past two years, she admitted in the trailer that food is her only comfort.

“I just don’t understand how I let myself go,” a tearful Beador explained to the camera.

In light of the added weight, Beador finally realized she needed help and enrolled in a local wellness retreat program. The retreat is based in San Marcos and named The Golden Door. Beador hoped to get back to her old weight but ultimately failed to reach her goals. Instead of taking responsibility herself, Beador blamed Gunvalson for her weight problems.

“This is stress and that is Vicki Gunvalson,” Beador said while pointing to her fat rolls.

Gunvalson, however, didn’t seem to care what Shannon Beador thought and dismissed the accusations. While Beador and Gunvalson continue to feud, Hidden Remote reports that Tamra Judge opened up about Beador’s weight struggles and believes fans can relate.

“She’s in her 50s, there are all sorts of hormones and it’s not as easy to lose weight as it is to gain it,” Judge shared. “Shannon is very open and candid, which makes her the perfect housewife. She really lays it all out there and that takes balls. People will really just want to hug her.”

Judge, of course, has her own beef with Gunvalson. Last season, Gunvalson spread rumors that Judge’s husband, Eddie, liked men. The allegations got so heated that both Judge and Beador permanently ended their friendship with the OG of the OC. Based on the new trailer and Beador’s reaction to her weight gain, it doesn’t look like their feud is going to end anytime soon.

In fact, Bustle reports that Beador and newcomer Lydia McLaughlin will get into a fight this season over McLaughlin’s comments that Beador is just like Gunvalson. A teaser clip shows a verbal altercation between the two ladies that ends with Beador storming off set. Whether this means that McLaughlin and Beador are enemies this season is yet to be seen.

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo July 10.