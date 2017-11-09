FREE NEWSLETTER
‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Ready To Take Everything From David Beador After Cheating And Abuse Scandals

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/09/2017
834 Views
'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Is Ready To Take Everything From David Beador After Cheating And Abuse ScandalsSource: Bravo

Just a couple of weeks after announcing they are getting a divorce, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her husband, David, are already in the process of ironing out the details. Because of the cheating and the abuse, is the reality star going to take everything?

A source at Radar claims that neither Shannon nor David wants to drag things out, and he is going to give her everything she wants, including full custody of the kids, child support, and spousal support.

Fans of RHOC know all about the 54-year-old cheating on his wife with the much younger Nicole McMackin; and after the scandal, the two attempted to repair their marriage with intense counseling. But it ultimately didn’t work out for the parents of Sophie, 16, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Fun day with these gals! ❤️ Filming a commercial for @murderontheorientexpress ! 😳

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on

The insider claims that David doesn’t care how much his wife wants in child and spousal support, and that the RHOC star will get everything she requests. He admits that he was unfaithful and wants to make peace.

The couple has remained cordial during their split, and last weekend went shopping at the Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach before attending a USC Trojan football game with their daughters. Shannon Beador posted a picture on Instagram of herself, David, and Sophie, with the caption, “Go Trojans! Still a family outing!”

When fans started in with the negative comments, Shannon replied, “It’s all about my kids. Have a nice night.”

The couple did not sit together at the game, and he left without his soon-to-be ex-wife. E! News reports that they planned the outing to keep things normal for the kids, but the divorce is still on track. However, it is important for Shannon that they all still do things together as a family.

The Beador’s were married for 17 years before announcing their split last month. Per People Magazine, things hadn’t been good between them for a while; and in the most recent episode of RHOC, Shannon Beador shared with cameras that her marriage was not in a good place and her husband had “checked out” of the relationship.

The episode was shot months before the couple announced their separation.

The Season 12 finale of the Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday night on Bravo.

Post Views: 834

