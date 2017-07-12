RHOC Star Shannon Beador Is Desperate To Save Her Marriage!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s husband was caught having an affair. According to new reports, Shannon Beador is desperate to save her marriage once again.

Shannon stated she put on 40 pounds after Vicki Gunvalson brought up a claim her husband David Beador physically abused her during season 11’s reunion.

One insider revealed that the woman has been working hard on shedding the extra weight in order to save her marriage.

But, she apparently also called in the help of a feng shui pro!

The 53-year-old Beador met Elaine and found out that her house’s energy could be to blame for her failing marriage.

‘A lot of the things you had in your old house we do not want to use in this house. You do not want to bring some of the energies from the old house into this house,’ Elaine stated and then asked how her relationship with David was.

Shannon said that it seemed like right before they left the old house things were better between them, but in the last eight months a lot of things happened.

Shannon blamed their marital problems on stress and asked Elaine how the relationship corner was in her house.

The feng shui expert claimed it was not good at all because she has a toilet in that area.

The two women vowed to fix the issue.

Fans of the show may remember that David had an affair with Nicole McMackin a couple of years ago, that lasted for eight months.

Do you think Shannon and David’s marriage can still be saved?