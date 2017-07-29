‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Fat-Shamed By Trainer And Friend Tim Ramirez

Shannon Beador is finally confronting her weight gain in front of the cameras — and it hasn’t been easy. On the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador was effectively fat shamed by her own trainer and friend, Dr. Tim Ramirez. How did Beador handle the embarrassment?

The weight drama began when Dr. Tim examined Beador and asked her to strip down so he could get a better look at her figure. Dr. Tim was shocked by how much weight Beador has gained and her high percentage of body fat, which was at around 40 percent.

“Wow. Ok. So, we have some work to do,” Dr. Tim told her.

Dr. Tim may have had good intentions, but his reaction to Beador’s weight was hard to watch. He went on to tell Beador about how shocked he is about her body fat.

Beador’s fat percentage is almost half of her total body weight, which is quite staggering. At her age, this could lead to many health problems down the road if she doesn’t get back in shape.

While Dr. Tim was giving his best advice, is he truly qualified to offer a professional opinion? Despite what his title says, Dr. Tim never received a medical degree.

Instead, he is certified as a chiropractic examiner and claims to have created several different diets over the years, including the 30-Day Program and the Tight Jeans Diet.

After her emotional session with Dr. Tim, Beador finally broke down in front of the cameras. “People say you have too many fillers, no it’s f***ing called weight gain,” she said.

Shannon Beador’s weight struggles have taken center stage on RHOC, especially after she blamed Vicki Gunvalson for the added pounds.

Last season, Gunvalson spread rumors about Beador’s husband, David, and Beador claims the stress led to her overeating. Her RHOC co-stars, however, disagree on who should take the blame.

Kelly Dodd believes Beador should take responsibility for her weight troubles and stop blaming Gunvalson. Dodd shared her opinion during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Although Dodd understands what it’s like to struggle with weight problems, she believes Beador needs to own up and stop pointing fingers.

“I think Shannon is stressed out about it, I mean it’s always easy to have a scapegoat, it’s always easy to point fingers and easy to point blame,” Dodd Shared. “I mean when you can really take a good look at yourself, there’s really nobody to blame but yourself.”

Catch Shannon Beador in action when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.