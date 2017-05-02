RHOC Star Meghan King Edmonds Opens Up About Her Baby Girl’s Health Scare

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds underwent IVF treatments to conceive a baby even though her husband Jim was often absent from her life. Sadly, even after her precious daughter Aspen, the reality star still cannot breathe a sigh of relief.

The baby girl was born in November, and she’s been having a lot of health problems since then.

“When she was born, I noticed pretty much right away that her head was a little misshaped, and my pediatrician said it happens sometimes when they come through the birth canal, so just rotate her when she sleeps,” Edmonds revealed.

Fiesta! A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

In addition, she also had a thicker neck and needed therapy and stretches. As the baby started to grow up, the mother noticed that her head was getting better but not completely. Meghan talked to the doctor once again, and it was recommended for her to get Aspen a special helmet.

Aspen's first red carpet! Thank you @jujube_intl and @marquecomm for so much fun at the beach this weekend at #jujubeach2017! 📸: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Despite the fact that they claimed the baby would have to wear the helmet for six weeks, it was not enough to fix the deformity.

I think she has it memorized! Forget toys when you have warning labels! 😂 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

It looks like the health scare may have been the cause of her pregnancy. The helmet place informed her that similar problems happen when mothers are small, and the pelvis pushes on the babies’ forming craniums.

Nothing better than my babies playing together! 👶🏻 ❤️🐶(Disclaimer: The helmet is a basic safety precaution for her jumper. JUST KIDDING you guys, it's a Doc band to shape her wonky skull 💀) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

In the end, Meghan announced the girl is slowly recovering by wearing the helmet and did not mention her husband who, according to sources was very distant to her during the pregnancy. He even skipped the baby shower!

Insiders alleged that Edmonds was starved for attention and this pushed Jim away from her.

Aspen is sad to miss seeing her daddy in his red jacket today on opening day but she is in the baseball spirit right down to her tiny toesies! #gocards A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Now, their relationship may be getting better as the man posts photos of Aspen and Meghan on his social media platforms quite often.

Were you aware of the baby’s health scare?