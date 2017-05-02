RHOC Star Meghan King Edmonds Opens Up About Her Baby Girl’s Health Scare

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds underwent IVF treatments to conceive a baby even though her husband Jim was often absent from her life. Sadly, even after her precious daughter Aspen, the reality star still cannot breathe a sigh of relief.
The baby girl was born in November, and she’s been having a lot of health problems since then.
Our perfect Aspen King Edmonds made her grand entrance on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016, 6lbs 11oz. From the hours leading up to the birth I had the most incredible husband, he didn't leave my side. I could not have labored naturally without him and my doula. Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn't do it anymore. He ran baths, helped me walk, helped me breathe, held my hands, essentially endured the burden of my pain for all 22 hours. I am so proud and impressed of the team we made to welcome Aspen, our bond is more unshakable than I ever imagined. We have a healthy, strong happy baby who loves breastfeeding and already holding her head up! I feel like I worked out for a week straight and my throat hurts from yelling but I survived unscathed without so much as a tiny tear and now I feel like the strongest warrior on the planet (and Jimmy thinks so too) her birthdate 11/24/16 added up equals her daddy's baseball number 15 🙂 1+1+2+4+1+6=15 #secondsold #needlefree #naturalbirth #22hoursoflabor #aspenkingedmonds #thanksgivingbaby #inlove #cantstopstaring #birthplanwentasplanned #fullheadofblackhair #warriorbaby ——————– We are deliriously in love with our perfect Aspen 💕💗
“When she was born, I noticed pretty much right away that her head was a little misshaped, and my pediatrician said it happens sometimes when they come through the birth canal, so just rotate her when she sleeps,” Edmonds revealed.
In addition, she also had a thicker neck and needed therapy and stretches. As the baby started to grow up, the mother noticed that her head was getting better but not completely. Meghan talked to the doctor once again, and it was recommended for her to get Aspen a special helmet.
Despite the fact that they claimed the baby would have to wear the helmet for six weeks, it was not enough to fix the deformity.
It looks like the health scare may have been the cause of her pregnancy. The helmet place informed her that similar problems happen when mothers are small, and the pelvis pushes on the babies’ forming craniums.
In the end, Meghan announced the girl is slowly recovering by wearing the helmet and did not mention her husband who, according to sources was very distant to her during the pregnancy. He even skipped the baby shower!
Insiders alleged that Edmonds was starved for attention and this pushed Jim away from her.
Now, their relationship may be getting better as the man posts photos of Aspen and Meghan on his social media platforms quite often.
Were you aware of the baby’s health scare?
