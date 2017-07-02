RHOC Star Meghan King Edmonds Finally Sells Her Iconic Orange County Home!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her hubby Jim Edmonds have reportedly managed to sell their Newport Beach propriety for $3 million. As fans of the reality TV stars may already be aware, they had been trying to sell the house for over a year after it first went on the market for $3.4 million.

For those who regularly watch RHOC, the 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bath home is pretty familiar considering it has often appeared as a backdrop for many of the married couple’s conversations during the show’s confessionals.

The now sold propriety features a great room with a two-story ceiling and a fireplace along with a dining room, a living room, and an en-suite bedroom with its own private entrance.

In addition, the chef’s kitchen only has high-end cooking appliances and a u-shaped island – perfect for relaxed conversations at dinner.

The master suite has its own fireplace, a marble shower as well as a spa bathtub!

The home’s listing read that it is ‘a beautifully balanced blend of soft contemporary, traditional and modern farm-house elements.’

With such a gorgeous and spacious home, it is a surprise that couple did not manage to sell it until now.

47-year-old Edmonds has played for six Major League Baseball teams during his long, 17 years career.

Back in 2014, the man married now 32-year-old Meghan – his third wife.

One year later, Meghan joined the cast of RHOC in the hit show’s tenth season.

The couple has an infant daughter named Aspen.

It has been confirmed that Meghan will still appear on the next season of Real Housewives of Orange County while her hubby works as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports Midwest.