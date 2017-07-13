FREE NEWSLETTER
RHOC Star Lynne Curtin’s Daughter Alexa Begs Judge Not To Ban The Word ‘Rape’ In Upcoming Trial Against Cop!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/13/2017
rhoc star alexa curtin alleged police rape lawsuitSource: sheknows.com

Alexa Curtin filed a lawsuit claiming a law enforcement officer sexually assaulted her! The reality TV star is now pleading with the judge dealing with her case to not ban the word ‘rape’ during the upcoming court trial.

As fans of the hit reality show may already be aware, Real Housewives of Orange County star Lynne Curtin’s daughter accused Orange County Sheriff, Deputy Nicholas Lee Caropino, of raping her last April.

The shocking case is about to go to court, and Curtin demands that the defendant not be allowed to silence her regarding the rape claims.

Her plea comes following a motion filed by Orange County asking the judge not to allow any mentions of the word ‘rape.’

Apparently, using the word could lead the jury to make decisions based on an ‘improper, emotional basis that would prejudice and confuse the jurors.’

In addition, the defendant argues that Alexa was never detained or under investigation at the time of the supposed sexual assault.

According to court documents, the cop simply ‘entered the plaintiff’s vehicle and sat in the passenger’s seat.’

With that being said, there are no signs of the man forcing himself on her.

But Alexa is not giving up, and she has decided to fire back at the motion banning the use of the word in court.

In the legal papers, she argues that the defendant ‘seeks to implement a rape victim’s ‘Code of Silence’ by preventing a rape victim from referring to her rape as a ‘rape’.’

Alexa claims the motion cannot be taken seriously.

Furthermore, she claims she has been sexually assaulted by the policeman and has every right to use the word to describe what happened to her.

Do you think Alexa Curtin and her legal team should be allowed to say ‘rape’ during the upcoming trial?

