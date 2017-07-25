‘RHOC’ Star Lydia McLaughlin Tells All On Her Feud With Shannon Beador

Lydia McLaughlin tried to make peace with Shannon Beador after returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 12. Her efforts, unfortunately, have not paid off — and it doesn’t sound like their feud is ending anytime soon. In an interview with E! News, McLaughlin opened up about her feud with Beador and why things aren’t going as planned.

McLaughlin has made several attempts to fix her broken friendship with both Beador and Vicki Gunvalson. In the latest RHOC episode, McLaughlin’s efforts resulted in Beador leaving before she could explain her perspective.

The reality star will make another attempt this week, though it doesn’t sound like the two will make amends just yet.

“Last episode, it ended with Shannon storming off and never really giving me the chance to explain where I was coming from,” McLaughlin shared. “So, in the next episode, you’ll see me going to dinner with her and, again, trying to form a friendship. But that doesn’t end well either.”

McLaughlin is also dealing with a lot of drama at home. Apart from raising three boys, McLaughlin is busy running her magazine, Nobleman, which has featured several top celebrities over the years, including Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon.

McLaughlin and her husband are also thinking about expanding the family and how that might impact their future dreams.

Although production for Season 12 is over, Lydia McLaughlin admitted that watching it all unfold on television creates another layer of drama between the cast members. In fact, she believes that seeing it a second time is harder than living it out the first.

“You experience the drama the first time, which is tough, but then the second time you don’t know how the other Housewives are responding to you in their confessionals and how the fans are going to react,” she explained.

Speaking of reactions, Tamra Judge weighed in on McLaughlin’s fight with Beador and says that she warned her friend not to talk about Gunvalson in front of Beador.

In fact, Judge believes that McLaughlin is responsible for the feud because she shouldn’t have discussed the drama from last year.

In Season 11, Gunvalson told lies about Beador’s husband, David, and it is understandable that Beador didn’t want to talk about the issue in front of the cameras.

“That is when Shannon got upset and asked her what more was being said. It went downhill from there. It looked like Shannon just got upset for NO reason and that simply was not the case,” Judge wrote.

“When Shannon started defending the allegations about David, that is when Lydia said: “I feel like you’re just like Vicki.” That was probably the worst thing she could have said to Shannon.”

There’s no telling if or when McLaughlin and Beador will make amends and move past the drama. Based on their fight last week, it looks like Lydia McLaughlin might need to give Beador some space before she makes things even worse.