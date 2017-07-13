RHOC Star Gretchen Rossi Claims Her Lawyers Screwed Her Over In Stalking Case Despite The Fact That She Won!

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Gretchen Rossi has decided to sue her lawyers that aided her in winning a case against a stalker, claiming that not only did they give her bad advice but are also trying to milk some extra money out of her. In the court papers, the reality TV star addresses the accusations toward Greg Brown, an attorney hired to help her with the stalking and harassment case.

‘Although we won the case, there were filing errors made during our lawsuit by Mr. Brown, resulting in additional and unnecessary expenses and awards to the other party. Over the course of our litigation, Brown, and Charbonneau instructed us to file frivolous charges against the individual harassing me. Included in those charges were claims for Slander, Defamation and False Light. I was later informed that due to the fact that I’m a public figure, I don’t qualify for the said claims which Mr. Brown should’ve known,’ her complaint read.

Rossi claims her legal team’s bad advice resulted in a huge loss of over $40,000 that she had to pay to her opponent, as well as $48,000 in lawyer fees.

The star is also alleging the law firm was not only charging her for invalid invoices, but they also added interest to the invoices at a rate of 12% continually which is a violation of the ethics code.

Meanwhile, Brown and Charbonneau shot back at the woman by countersuing.

They claim Rossi has not paid anything for their services and now owes them over $300,000!

But Gretchen Rossi is asking for their countersuit to be tossed and wants unspecified damages from the law firm.

Advertisement

What do you think about the messy lawsuit? Is it right for Rossi to sue the law firm despite the fact that they helped her win against her stalker?