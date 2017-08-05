‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador Reveals If She Can Ever Be Friends With Vicki Gunvalson Again

Despite the ups and downs, Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson always seem to find a way to work things out. But ahead of the Real Housewives of Orange County’s new season, their friendship finally seemed beyond repair. What are the chances that Beador forgives Gunvalson and fixes their broken relationship?

According to Bravo, Beador believes Gunvalson crossed a line with all the rumors about her husband, David. Last season, Gunvalson accused David of physically abusing Beador on multiple occasions.

Even though Beador and Gunvalson have settled drama in the past, the RHOC star believes family should be off limits.

“When you cross the line and make the allegations that she did about my husband, that does nothing but hurt my family, and my job as a mother is to protect my family. And I will cut anybody out of my life that is as hurtful as that,” Beador shared. “So for better or worse, I wish her well, be happy with your new man, I forgive you. I don’t want you in my life.”

Shannon Beador also discussed her ongoing feud with Gunvalson during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

The reality star told Cohen that she would have ended her friendship with Gunvalson even if she hadn’t spread the rumors about David. For Beador, forgiving Gunvalson and accepting her back is only opening the door for further attacks down the road.

“I’m human, but if I put myself back into the ring, then I’m the only one who’s responsible for getting hurt again. I was already hurt by her before,” she said. So I just live my life. I cut you out when it gets to a certain point.”

While Beador is cutting ties with Gunvalson, she hasn’t been able to avoid her entirely on RHOC. At the beginning of Season 12, Beador blamed Gunvalson for her weight problems.

Beador put on over 40 pounds, most of which she attributes to the stress caused by Gunvalson’s rumors last year. Beador has fortunately changed her tune after watching the season unfold, and she is finally taking responsibility for the weight gain.

“I don’t blame Vicki. What I meant in that was the allegation that she made … I had no idea how it was going to play on the show, whether it was going to affect my family, hurt David’s business, whether people would believe her,” Beador shared. “

Beador has slowly turned her life around since the start of Season 12. She switched up her diet and started a hefty workout routine that has helped her shed 15 pounds. She has even stopped drinking alcohol to help lose more fat.

As far as Gunvalson is concerned, the OG of the OC has apologized for adding so much stress to Beador’s life. Gunvalson claims that she never meant to create drama with Beador and David and hopes that they have a happy marriage.

As fans will recall, David was caught cheating on Beador back in 2015. Despite the apology, it doesn’t sound like Beador is willing to forgive and forget.