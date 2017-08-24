‘RHOC’ Producers Panic As Vicki Gunvalson Refuses To Film With Arch Nemesis Tamra Judge

According to a source on set, the reality celeb told the producers that she does not intend to change her decision no matter what! Feuding stars of Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have been making things really difficult for the show’s entire team.

The 55-year-old Gunvalson reportedly refuses to film any more scenes with 49-year-old arch nemesis Tamra Judge.

Even worse, Judge totally agrees that it’s better if they don’t cross paths.

The insider explained that although this season the women managed to avoid any massive on screen fights, it was mainly because they barely filmed together at all.

In the negotiations for season 13, the Housewives are being even more difficult.

Apparently, the network doesn’t want to boot either of them, and they are well aware their presence is needed for ratings.

Because of that, they are blackmailing the show’s execs to get what they want.

‘Producers do not know what to do about it at this moment, and they are considering paying each one of them a substantial bonus to coexist in the same scenes together. They are the reason that the Orange County franchise continues to do so well,’ the trusty insider claimed.

Fans of the hit reality TV show certainly remember when this huge feud started.

It was when Judge tried to get Gunvalson off the show, claiming that she was involved in her ex Brooks Ayers’ horrible cancer lie.

Ever since then, Vicki and Tamra have been showing their hate for one another every chance they got.

Do you believe it would be better for the show if the two divas fixed their differences or on the contrary, their bad blood is entertaining?