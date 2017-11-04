‘RHOC’ Cleaning House For Season 13? Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, And Peggy Reportedly Fired

Real Housewives of Orange County just completed filming the 12th season reunion special, and that means it is time to start speculating about what will happen in Season 13. Rumors have already started that producers have fired and demoted cast members, so is the Bravo show preparing for a cast overhaul?

According to allabouttrh, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian have not been fired, despite rumors to the contrary. Their source claims that no one knows anything about casting decisions for the RHOC until December, making it clear that no cast member has any idea where they stand.

Hanging out with my favorite girls and holding them all close #RHOCreunion @therealgirlygirl answered all the burning questions then we hopped on a plane to go to some cooler temps! Guess I’ll sleep when I die (running on two 4am mornings and 3 hours of sleep) dress custom-made by @jdosi A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

But, another source says that the rumors could be true, but we will have to wait to find out if the cast shake-up is actually going to happen.

In addition to the speculation that Edmonds, McLaughlin, and Sulahian are on their way out, there are also reports that producers have demoted Vicki Gunvalson to a part-time cast member next season.

We are still in Iceland tonight on #RHOC and that last photo is from the Emergency Room from an Icelandic hospital 😫 A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Another hint that a big change may be coming to RHOC is the new MGM casting call for the show. According to Patch, they are looking for fun, outspoken, and affluent women to be a part of the 13th season.

“If you or someone you know is an ongoing, strong, self-confident, stylish woman who resides in Orange County (preferably the coastal cities), please email [email protected],” the press release said.

Lydi and I just landed in Vegas #trouble #wynn #rhoc #housewife100 #joinus A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

If you live in Orange County and are interested in being part of the show, you must send an email that includes your name, cell phone number, the city you live in, pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, photos of your house, and details about your life.

Will the producers be able to find a better cast? Some fans were not happy with McLaughlin’s behavior this season and won’t be sad to see her go. Sulahian’s addition this year hasn’t been a big hit; and as for Edmonds, she may be likable but doesn’t seem to bring much to the show.

Gunvalson may be hard to replace, but the drama she has caused for the other housewives is getting old, and fans will probably be happy to see some new storylines when the Real Housewives of Orange County returns in 2018.