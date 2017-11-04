FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
amber portwood meghan king edmonds Jill Duggar Austin Forsyth vicki gunvalson catelynn lowell kandi burruss caitlyn jenner kim kardashian Kevin Spacey wendy williams paris jackson kenya moore blac chyna robert valletta Caitriona Balfe corey feldman kathryn dennis Jeremy Vuolo ellen degeneres 50 cent cardi b donald trump
Home » TV Shows

‘RHOC’ Cleaning House For Season 13? Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, And Peggy Reportedly Fired

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/04/2017
2
3.5K Views
1


'RHOC' Cleaning House For Season 13? Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, And Peggy Reportedly FiredSource: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County just completed filming the 12th season reunion special, and that means it is time to start speculating about what will happen in Season 13. Rumors have already started that producers have fired and demoted cast members, so is the Bravo show preparing for a cast overhaul?

According to allabouttrh, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian have not been fired, despite rumors to the contrary. Their source claims that no one knows anything about casting decisions for the RHOC until December, making it clear that no cast member has any idea where they stand.

But, another source says that the rumors could be true, but we will have to wait to find out if the cast shake-up is actually going to happen.

In addition to the speculation that Edmonds, McLaughlin, and Sulahian are on their way out, there are also reports that producers have demoted Vicki Gunvalson to a part-time cast member next season.

Another hint that a big change may be coming to RHOC is the new MGM casting call for the show. According to Patch, they are looking for fun, outspoken, and affluent women to be a part of the 13th season.

“If you or someone you know is an ongoing, strong, self-confident, stylish woman who resides in Orange County (preferably the coastal cities), please email [email protected],” the press release said.

Lydi and I just landed in Vegas #trouble #wynn #rhoc #housewife100 #joinus

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on

If you live in Orange County and are interested in being part of the show, you must send an email that includes your name, cell phone number, the city you live in, pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, photos of your house, and details about your life.

Will the producers be able to find a better cast? Some fans were not happy with McLaughlin’s behavior this season and won’t be sad to see her go. Sulahian’s addition this year hasn’t been a big hit; and as for Edmonds, she may be likable but doesn’t seem to bring much to the show.

Advertisement

Gunvalson may be hard to replace, but the drama she has caused for the other housewives is getting old, and fans will probably be happy to see some new storylines when the Real Housewives of Orange County returns in 2018.

Post Views: 3,524

Read more about meghan king edmonds peggy sulahian lydia mclaughlin real housewives rhoc

Advertisement

You may also like
Sheree Whitfield Opens Up About Incarcerated Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams: “He’s My Best Friend”
11/04/2017
Vicki Gunvalson Is Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ Over Being Demoted On ‘RHOC’ After Latest Health Scare
11/04/2017
Teresa Giudice From Real Housewives Bad Mouths Sofia Vergara – Professional Jealousy?
10/31/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Jeff
11/04/2017 at 6:34 pm
Reply

Vicki needs to go


Brenda Peasley
11/04/2017 at 4:16 pm
Reply

Get rid of the whole lot and start anew. Shannon and Tamara are the worst. Those two are pains. Just start fresh. Omg those girls are NOT positive role models for the young ladies of America. They are shameful with their language.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *