‘RHOBH’ Yolanda Hadid Claims Heartless David Foster Told Her ‘Your Sick Card Is Up’ Before Dumping Her

Yolanda Hadid is finally opening up about her messy divorce with David Foster. In her new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that Foster dumped her because he was tired of dealing with her debilitating disease.

Hadid discussed her ongoing health battle and claimed that Foster was not a supportive husband. In fact, she wrote that Foster was too self-absorbed and buried in his work to help her get through the arduous treatment program.

She also says that Foster ignored her and would disappear when she needed help. In the end, Foster was the one who ended the marriage by telling a shocked Hadid, “Your sick card is up.”

At the time, Foster had already moved out of the house and was living in a hotel in Beverly Hills. Hadid dropped other bombshells about her former husband, including an instance that was so terrible she refused to write about it in her book.

Following their split, Foster went on to date the likes of Christie Brinkley, Kris Jenner, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Foster has not commented on the revelations featured in Yolanda Hadid’s memoir or why he decided to end their marriage. For her part, Hadid is doing much better and even showed off her trim figure in a new bikini pic on social media.

The beauty, who is the mom of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, displayed her fit bum in a light thong and sweatshirt on the shores of Lake Constance in The Alps.

❤️My everything in one place……. #HappyMommy #PerfectSummerNight A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Hadid captioned the steamy photo by writing, “It’s a beautiful, mystical sunrise at the lake this morning.”

The former reality star added a comment about the water’s mystical healing powers and revealed that they have helped counteract inflammation.

She also feels closer to Mother Earth by the lake. Healing powers or not, Hadid is clearly doing much better managing the symptoms of Lyme Disease and isn’t afraid to show where her daughters get their good looks.

Hadid, of course, started her career modeling for Eileen Ford. She spent 15 years in the fashion industry and eventually settled down with Mohamed Hadid, with whom she shares three children.

Advertisement

Tell us! Are you shocked by Yolanda Hadid’s admissions about her breakup? Let us know in the comments below.