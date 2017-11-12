RHOA’s Kim Zolciak Will Attack Nene Leaks If She Disses Her For Keeping The Dog That Bit Her Son

Kim Zolciak will keep the family dog that bit her son and if her rival NeNe Leakes has something to say about that, there will be a RHOA catfight, according to an insider. Check out more details on the situation.

RHOA fans will have to tune in if NeNe Leakes decides to fight Kim Zolciak over her decision for keeping the dog that bit her son’s face.

Fun times with @bravoandy Nobody can turn up like us😝 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:34am PST

‘Kim knows people on the show are judging her over this and talking about her and she’s expecting a confrontation,’ an insider confessed.

‘She’s back at war with Nene and is ready for her to attack her over this very controversial decision. But Kim stands by her choice completely.’

The decision comes a few months after Kim’s son, Kash, was really close to losing his eye.

Kash and the dog – named Sinn – were playing outside back on April 22.

Kim, Kroy Biermann, and Kroy’s son KJ were also there, just hanging out while Kroy was using a leaf blower and this put the dog on edge.

When the parents turned away, Sinn bit the little boy.

‘It was not an attack — he nipped at Kash’s face in an attempt to communicate with Kash,’ Kim confessed about the incident.

‘Not that that is an excuse. But he took off running. It wasn’t as if he was attacking. Sinn knew he had done wrong.’

My little man @kanebiermann wasn't left out 😉 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Not everyone is going to see things the same way. For instance, NeNe pulled off an epic diss on Halloween.

After accusing Kim of purposely leaking a video that showed a cockroach crawling across NeNe’s floor.

Things quickly escalated from there, to the point where NeNe was threatening to quit the show. For Halloween, NeNe mocked Kim by dressing up Gregg Leakes like a giant roach, and she wore a ‘Pest Control’ costume.