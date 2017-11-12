FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
cardi b kim zolciak ellen page nicole kidman blac chyna star wars kanye west Kevin Hunter kourtney kardashian shannon beador shonda rhimes kenya moore katherine heigl Jennifer Hudson phaedra parks briana dejesus vicki gunvalson jennifer aniston khloe kardashian Julianna Margulies Tamra Judge Charlie Heaton david beador
Home » TV Shows

RHOA’s Kim Zolciak Will Attack Nene Leaks If She Disses Her For Keeping The Dog That Bit Her Son

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/12/2017
4
6.2K Views
4


RHOA’s Kim Zolciak Will Attack Nene Leaks If She Disses Her For Keeping The Dog That Bit Her SonSource: bet.com

Kim Zolciak will keep the family dog that bit her son and if her rival NeNe Leakes has something to say about that, there will be a RHOA catfight, according to an insider. Check out more details on the situation.

RHOA fans will have to tune in if NeNe Leakes decides to fight Kim Zolciak over her decision for keeping the dog that bit her son’s face.

 

Fun times with @bravoandy Nobody can turn up like us😝

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

‘Kim knows people on the show are judging her over this and talking about her and she’s expecting a confrontation,’ an insider confessed.

‘She’s back at war with Nene and is ready for her to attack her over this very controversial decision. But Kim stands by her choice completely.’

The decision comes a few months after Kim’s son, Kash, was really close to losing his eye.

Kash and the dog – named Sinn – were playing outside back on April 22.

Kim, Kroy Biermann, and Kroy’s son KJ were also there, just hanging out while Kroy was using a leaf blower and this put the dog on edge.

When the parents turned away, Sinn bit the little boy.

‘It was not an attack — he nipped at Kash’s face in an attempt to communicate with Kash,’ Kim confessed about the incident.

‘Not that that is an excuse. But he took off running. It wasn’t as if he was attacking. Sinn knew he had done wrong.’

 

My little man @kanebiermann wasn't left out 😉

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

Not everyone is going to see things the same way. For instance, NeNe pulled off an epic diss on Halloween.

After accusing Kim of purposely leaking a video that showed a cockroach crawling across NeNe’s floor.

Advertisement

Things quickly escalated from there, to the point where NeNe was threatening to quit the show. For Halloween, NeNe mocked Kim by dressing up Gregg Leakes like a giant roach, and she wore a ‘Pest Control’ costume.

Post Views: 6,152

Read more about kim zolciak nene leakes rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Kenya Moore And ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Thrilled Shemar Moore Put ‘Shady’ Phaedra Parks On Blast
11/12/2017
Kenya Moore Shades Both Nene Leakes And Kim Zolciak: “We Were Number One When They Were Gone”
11/12/2017
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Dating Younger Men
11/10/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Sonia
11/12/2017 at 3:02 pm
Reply

From what she said Kim was inside the house when it happened and we don’t understand why they kept the dog. The thing is her son probably got rough with the dog at the same time Kroy was blowing the leaves. Thank god he didn’t lose his eye.


Sara Spires
11/12/2017 at 12:39 pm
Reply

WOW, Kim is dumber than I thought. There is no way in this world I’d keep a dog that bit someone. Once a dog bites it’ll do it again.


Linda
11/12/2017 at 11:33 am
Reply

That was not a cockroach. Inside of NeNe Leakes house


Ellen
11/12/2017 at 6:14 am
Reply

Why don’t Kim Z go take two seats down


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *