RHOA Star Peter Thomas Dating Love & Hip Hop Star Sina Bina? – Fans Outraged!

Just months after his breakup from model wife Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas cozied up to Love and Hip Hop beauty Sina Bina in new social media posts. The fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta were outraged!

However, according to Sina Bina, she and Thomas are nothing but good friends and have been very close for over two decades!

“I’ve known Peter and his brother for years,” Bina claimed, adding that she and the two brothers all used to live in Miami and were even neighbors!

As it turns out, just last week, Bina was hosting a party not too far from Thomas’ Charlotte bar, Sports One, and she only saw fit to invite her old friend as well.

The woman revealed that Thomas does not even watch TV, not even his own show.

As a result, he was completely unaware that Bina appeared on Love and Hip Hop as rapper Yung Joc’s baby mama up until a stranger informed him of it that night.

“His guest bet him that I was famous,” Bina stated. “He said, ‘No, she’s not famous!’”

It looks like what started suspicion that he and Bina might have a thing was the fact that the man posted and then deleted a post about hanging out with her.

However, it looks like the reason he did that was that fans started attacking her on social media.

“Peter has a bit of a temper,” Bina explained. “He doesn’t like mean comments about people he cares about. People were being nasty, saying, ‘Sina’s horrible.’”

In the end, the woman admitted she was “flattered” by the romantic misunderstanding even though it was not true.

As fans of RHOA may already know, Thomas and Bailey announced their split back in June of 2016, following months of marital issues.

Even though his fling with Sina Bina turned out to be a false rumor, the man did admit on the show that he has found a new girl he liked “a whole lot.”

Thomas, however, refused to reveal her identity.