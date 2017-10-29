FREE NEWSLETTER
‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes Faces Backlash After Showing Support For Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Fans Call Her A Hypocrite!

Ricki Mathers Posted On 10/29/2017
Nene LeakesSource: The Source

The drama from the infamous comment that Nene Leakes made to a heckler a few weeks ago seemed to have been winding down. Up until yesterday, it appeared that people were ready to let go of what happened. However, when the housewife posted a photo speaking on domestic violence followers were eager to call her out and bring up the scandalous incident.

Since Leakes told a woman at a comedy show hosting that she hoped that she would get “raped” by her Uber driver on the way home, her public persona has been being attacked left and right.

From getting dropped from the Xscape tour to rumors swirling that she could be getting the boot from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” so soon after her triumphant return — the reality star can’t seem to catch a break.

Although she has apologized and spoken out about how strong of a woman she is, it’s clear that the public may never see her the same way again.

On October 28, the Broadway star posted a photo of her in a shirt that read ‘Phenomenal Woman’ in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The caption that was uploaded along with the picture read: “I’ve been through a lot of things in my life (THROUGH is the keyword) October is #DomesticViolence Awareness Month. 1 in 5 American women will become a victim. That’s not including the millions of children that are exposed to domestic violence every year. We have a lot of work left to do. All women are phenomenal, and they deserve to live a life free of violence and fear. Thanks for choosing me as a Phenomenal Woman! #honored @phenomenal.ly.”

Some were quick to bring up the situation that made headlines everywhere.

One user commented: “You’re against domestic violence but wished rape on someone???????”

While another said: “You’re disgusting Nene you’re making a joke out of a serious issue we saw the real you when you told that woman to get raped!”

As you can see, some people feel like her support for domestic violence awareness is hypocritical while others think that people should get over the joke that was simply in bad taste.
Which side are you on?

3 Comments

Gloria C
10/29/2017 at 5:33 pm
Reply

NeNe’s 15 min are up! She is going into overtime now! Buh bye big mouth! See urself out!


Gloria Smith-Matthews
10/29/2017 at 5:30 pm
Reply

Why can’t people move on. When people make mistakes, and apologize, like Nene Leaks has done, why do all of you Social Media people have to keep it going every time she steps out? It is as if you all are all jealous, and want to beat her down. Let it alone. Use Social Media to spread good news and positivity.


Kever
10/29/2017 at 5:11 pm
Reply

Not Nene Leaks


