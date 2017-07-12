FREE NEWSLETTER
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Reportedly Married For The Love Of Money

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/12/2017
Kenya Moore might be using her new marriage to land a fatter contract on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star is allegedly trying to re-negotiate her contract with producers and wants a boost in salary to promote her romance on the show. Are Moore’s days on Bravo’s hit show numbered?

An insider told that Moore wants a huge contract similar to what NeNe Leakes received for coming back this season. She’s also using her new marriage as leverage and feels as though producers are not paying her enough for what she offers.

“She’s trying to use her relationship as leverage to re-negotiate her existing contract,” the source stated. “The network feels as though she’s using this as a tactic to get her salary in the same ballpark as NeNe [Leakes].”

Leakes allegedly negotiated a $2 million contract to return to the RHOA. Kim Zolciak is also set to return to the show and is also getting a large salary boost. Before getting married, Moore didn’t feel as though she brought a lot to the show. With a husband at her side, however, Moore is determined to land a bigger paycheck.

Kenya Moore shocked the RHOA world when she tied to knot with Marc Daly in a secret wedding in St. Lucia in June. Daly, a businessman based out of Brooklyn, does not want to be in front of the cameras, which complicates Moore’s standing with the network.

According to some reports, producers are pushing hard for Moore to discuss her romance on the show. In fact, they reportedly told Moore that her only chance of staying on the reality show is if she brings on Daly. To make the situation even more complicated, Moore and Daly seem to genuinely love each other and she doesn’t want to risk their marriage for the sake of television.

It isn’t clear what will happen between Moore and RHOA producers. In the meantime, the reality star is still enjoying the first few months of her new marriage. According to InTouchWeekly, Moore showed off her new husband during a romantic boat ride over the weekend. The two were spotted on the water in New York City and Moore later shared a few pics from the outing on Instagram.

Moore notoriously thought that she would never get married and has had trouble keeping men around. While her future on the show is uncertain, it’s good to see her in a healthy relationship for once, even if things moved really fast.

Filming for the new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to begin in the coming months.

