‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Desperately Trying To Have A Baby To Prove Her Marriage Is Real?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has never been shy about sharing her desire to be a mom, and after marrying restaurant owner Marc Daly this past summer, her effort to start a family has kicked up a notch. But fans are wondering, is she trying to get pregnant to prove her marriage is real?

According to TMZ, Moore is doing everything she can to have a baby and that includes undergoing IVF treatments. Cameras caught the 46-year-old entering the building that houses the Barbados Fertility Centre, and her reps confirmed with the site that she is undergoing IVF now. Daly was not with her in the pictures, but he will arrive later in the week. The two are planning to stay for at least a couple of weeks so they can complete the process.

Family night with #TheDalys Nothing is more important to me than my family. #love #goodtimes #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #KenyaMoore #issawife #blacklove A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:41am PST

RHOA cameras were not there to capture the action, but Kenya Moore does plan on talking about the procedure during the reunion special at the end of the season. As Hollywood Life noted, the former Miss USA keeps the RHOA cameras at a distance for the big moments in her life. She shocked fans earlier this year with a secret wedding ceremony, and no one at RHOA knew about it until she posted pictures online a few days later.

Because the wedding came as such as a surprise and no cameras were around to record the event, many became skeptical that it actually happened. Life & Style reports that the news blindsided co-star Kandi Burruss, and she questioned if the wedding was fake. She decided to call Moore and find out if the story was true, and she confirmed that it was.

Producers were not happy that Moore didn’t allow cameras to capture her nuptials, and Burruss says that it was disappointing for the show and the fans, because they wanted to see Moore fall in love and get married.

Daly has yet to appear on the show and it is not clear if he ever will. On the latest episode, Moore broke down while talking on the phone and confessed that she was afraid of divorce. Viewers also got to hear her tell producers that she was worried about her marriage because she is living in Atlanta and her husband is in New York, and he is having some serious issues with her fame.

Per The Daily Mail, Kenya Moore told a friend that Daly signed up for her, not for the crazy that comes from being on a reality show.