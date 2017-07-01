RHOA Scandals Don’t Bother Her Anymore! Phaedra Parks Rocks Netted Dress As She Attends The 2017 Essence Festival

Phaedra Parks has just gotten over her latest scandal. The disgraced reality TV star spoke during Essence Festival in New Orleans following her axing from Real Housewives of Atlanta last month.

The celebrity lawyer looked relaxed and even happy, and it seemed like the monster scandal was no longer bothering her.

As fans may remember, the 43 year old was fired from the hit series after she spread fake rumors that Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker were planning to drug Porsha Williams’ drink and rape her.

Phaedra climbed the stage at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center for Essence magazine’s Empowerment Experience.

The mother of two sported a black and navy mesh dress, accessorized with chunky black accessories and strappy sandals.

Source: Latimes.com

Other stars who spoke at the event include: Mary J. Blige, Kenya Moore, Soledad O’Brien, Tina Knowles-Lawson, among many others.

Parks took to social media to promote the event and also shared the long list of the high-profile speakers.

‘Last year it was an honor for me to join the @essencefest #EmpowermentEXP Stage. I am thrilled to announce that I will return to #EssenceFest on Friday, June 30 at 2:35 PM for a sitdown with ESSENCE Editor Patrik Henry Bass. I look forward to seeing you and continuing to uplift and inspire,’ she posted.

However, it is no secret that the Georgia alum has been surrounded by scandal and drama.

Parks was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta back in May after her fake claims were exposed.

Her Essence Festival appearance follows rumors that the controversial star had filmed her final scene with the Bravo show that made her famous, during which she apologized for her lies.

Advertisement

What do you think of the reality TV star getting over her scandal so fast and already moving on to perhaps greater things?