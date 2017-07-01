FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

RHOA Scandals Don’t Bother Her Anymore! Phaedra Parks Rocks Netted Dress As She Attends The 2017 Essence Festival

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/01/2017
phaedra parksSource: pagesix.com

Phaedra Parks has just gotten over her latest scandal. The disgraced reality TV star spoke during Essence Festival in New Orleans following her axing from Real Housewives of Atlanta last month.

The celebrity lawyer looked relaxed and even happy, and it seemed like the monster scandal was no longer bothering her.

As fans may remember, the 43 year old was fired from the hit series after she spread fake rumors that Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker were planning to drug Porsha Williams’ drink and rape her.

Phaedra climbed the stage at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center for Essence magazine’s Empowerment Experience.

The mother of two sported a black and navy mesh dress, accessorized with chunky black accessories and strappy sandals.

Source: Latimes.com

Other stars who spoke at the event include: Mary J. Blige, Kenya Moore, Soledad O’Brien, Tina Knowles-Lawson, among many others.

Parks took to social media to promote the event and also shared the long list of the high-profile speakers.

‘Last year it was an honor for me to join the @essencefest #EmpowermentEXP Stage. I am thrilled to announce that I will return to #EssenceFest on Friday, June 30 at 2:35 PM for a sitdown with ESSENCE Editor Patrik Henry Bass. I look forward to seeing you and continuing to uplift and inspire,’ she posted.

However, it is no secret that the Georgia alum has been surrounded by scandal and drama.

Parks was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta back in May after her fake claims were exposed.

Her Essence Festival appearance follows rumors that the controversial star had filmed her final scene with the Bravo show that made her famous, during which she apologized for her lies.

What do you think of the reality TV star getting over her scandal so fast and already moving on to perhaps greater things?

phaedra parks rhoa

5 Comments

B
07/01/2017 at 1:06 pm
Reply

I would like to see phadedra stay….probably wont watch anymore.


Annette Singh
07/01/2017 at 8:09 am
Reply

I like Ms parks Although she did make up those lies and that wasn’t really good at all that’s kind of like doing like high school things But she a very nice woman and she’s a good mother and she’s not fake like Kenya I’m surprised you kept Kenya onThe show she picks fights With everyone on the show she never admits she’s wrong and she was showing the wrong things To the young ladies out there in the world by staying with that man that was abusive and making up excuses for him and she’s so codependent she just wants a man in her life Kenya you you’re too old to have kids you need to give it up


Keta
07/01/2017 at 6:24 am
Reply

I think it is personal perception as to whether or not Phaedra is over what she was scandalized of doing however no one has to walk around with guilt on their face to prove to anyone whether or not they’re still suffering or working through things that they wish they had not gotten into from the beginning however that’s between her and God I do wish her the best because God is a God of forgiveness just keep moving forward.


Charlene Y Manning
07/01/2017 at 5:38 am
Reply

I used to be a Phadera fan I always thought she was beautiful and we’ll educated someone who had their act together how wrong I am? How can a human being who calls their self caring for other people justify her hinderous actions and a lawyer on top of that for shame Phaedra!


WILMA JACKSON
07/01/2017 at 5:34 am
Reply

The nerve of her to speak at an empowerment gathering when all I’ve seen her do is tear down Sisterhood.


